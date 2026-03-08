Neurologist warns about the ‘acidity pill trap’: The silent health crisis many are ignoring

Digestive troubles are no strangers in desi households, and only a rare soul has not witnessed themselves or someone close to them pop an antacid pill on random occasions. Popping a pill for minor digestive discomfort is not the best solution, shares Dr Kumar. (Pexel)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares 5-step cheatsheet to avoid ‘food coma’ after eating out: ‘Just tweak how you eat’

However, this common habit is a serious cause of health concern, according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. Taking to X on March 7, he explained why this can arguably be considered a “silent health crisis” across the country.

The fact that antacids are available in India over the counter without the need for prescriptions makes them more prone to being misused by the public. And as a healthcare professional, Dr Kumar has witnessed the long-term effects.

“That daily antacid you pop for ‘gas’ or heartburn might be doing more than just stopping the burn,” he stated, before drawing attention to the risks involving long-term use of Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), a group of medicines that decrease stomach acid production.