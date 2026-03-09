Mumbai surgical oncologist explains what breast cancer grades 1 to 3 actually mean: Which is most dangerous?

From A-list celebrities to the people in our own lives, breast cancer remains a universal health challenge. The statistics are sobering: according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer caused an estimated 670,000 deaths globally in 2022. Also read | Oncologist warns women not to ignore this first sign of breast cancer Breast cancer grades indicate how abnormal the cancer cells look under a microscope and how quickly they're growing. (Pexel)

Remarkably, roughly half of all cases occur in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age, per WHO. As the most common cancer for women in 157 out of 185 countries, understanding the nuances of a diagnosis is more critical than ever.

When a breast cancer diagnosis is made, patients are often inundated with medical terminology. While many are familiar with the 'stage' of cancer (how far it has spread), the 'grade' is an equally vital piece of the puzzle.

Understanding the grades: slow-growing to aggressive In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhavisha Ghugare, senior consultant, surgical breast oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, clarifies the distinction: “The grade describes how the cancer cells look under the microscope compared to healthy cells.”

Pathologists determine the grade by assessing how closely the tumour cells resemble normal breast tissue, Dr Ghugare explains. This is often calculated using the Nottingham grading system, which scores tubule formation, nuclear pleomorphism (cell size and shape), and mitotic count (rate of cell division).

Grade 1: Low-grade and less aggressive According to Dr Ghugare, Grade 1 is the least aggressive type. "Grade 1 breast cancer is almost identical in appearance to normal breast cells. It is slow-growing," she explains. Because these cells behave more like healthy tissue, early diagnosis of Grade 1 cancer typically offers a very high chance of successful, less intensive treatment.

Grade 2: Moderately differentiated This is the 'middle ground' of diagnoses. "Grade 2 cancer appears as cancer cells that are somewhat different in appearance from normal breast cells and grow at a moderately fast rate," says Dr Ghugare. Because it sits between low- and high-grade, doctors often look more closely at other biological markers to determine the best treatment path.