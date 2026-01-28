Tata Memorial Hospital unveils AI-powered mammography system to boost early breast cancer detection

Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) on Monday inaugurated an advanced digital mammography system integrated with tomosynthesis and artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at improving early and accurate detection of breast cancer. Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel (HT PHoto)

The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled at the Homi Bhabha Block in the presence of senior officials, including additional chief secretary Ashwini Bhide, Tata Memorial Centre director Dr Sudeep Gupta, and TMH director Dr CS Pramesh.

Highlighting the growing burden of breast cancer among Indian women, Dr Gupta said early detection through regular screening remains the most effective way to improve survival rates. The new system, he noted, would significantly enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capacity and help identify cancers at an earlier stage.

Dr Pramesh said the combination of advanced imaging and AI would enhance screening and diagnosis, allowing clinicians to make faster and more accurate decisions. He added that the technology is especially effective in detecting abnormalities in dense breast tissue, a common limitation of conventional mammography.

Explaining the clinical benefits, Dr Suyash Kulkarni, head of radiodiagnosis, said the AI-assisted system helps radiologists identify suspicious areas more accurately while reducing the need for repeat scans, leading to quicker diagnosis and timely treatment.

Hospital officials said the initiative underlines TMH’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technology to strengthen women’s healthcare and improve access to high-quality cancer care. TMH continues to be one of India’s leading centres for cancer treatment, research and education, catering to patients from across the country.