Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tata Memorial Hospital unveils AI-powered mammography system to boost early breast cancer detection

    The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled at the Homi Bhabha Block in the presence of senior officials, including additional chief secretary Ashwini Bhide, Tata Memorial Centre director Dr Sudeep Gupta, and TMH director Dr CS Pramesh

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 5:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) on Monday inaugurated an advanced digital mammography system integrated with tomosynthesis and artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at improving early and accurate detection of breast cancer.

    Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel (HT PHoto)
    Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel (HT PHoto)

    The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled at the Homi Bhabha Block in the presence of senior officials, including additional chief secretary Ashwini Bhide, Tata Memorial Centre director Dr Sudeep Gupta, and TMH director Dr CS Pramesh.

    Highlighting the growing burden of breast cancer among Indian women, Dr Gupta said early detection through regular screening remains the most effective way to improve survival rates. The new system, he noted, would significantly enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capacity and help identify cancers at an earlier stage.

    Dr Pramesh said the combination of advanced imaging and AI would enhance screening and diagnosis, allowing clinicians to make faster and more accurate decisions. He added that the technology is especially effective in detecting abnormalities in dense breast tissue, a common limitation of conventional mammography.

    Explaining the clinical benefits, Dr Suyash Kulkarni, head of radiodiagnosis, said the AI-assisted system helps radiologists identify suspicious areas more accurately while reducing the need for repeat scans, leading to quicker diagnosis and timely treatment.

    Hospital officials said the initiative underlines TMH’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technology to strengthen women’s healthcare and improve access to high-quality cancer care. TMH continues to be one of India’s leading centres for cancer treatment, research and education, catering to patients from across the country.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Tata Memorial Hospital Unveils AI-powered Mammography System To Boost Early Breast Cancer Detection
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes