What is Shigella bacteria? Kerala govt warns ‘unhygienic’ eateries after shigellosis death, cases

Kerala is on alert over reports of Shigellosis infections in Wayanad district and a death due to the infectious disease caused by Shigella bacteria in Kozhikode, with the state health minister local bodies to strengthen hygiene and sanitation measures. Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday directed local bodies to intensify hygiene and sanitation measures (Unsplash/Representative)

A four-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College in Keralam after being infected with Shigella reportedly died on Saturday. Later, two students from a school in Wayanad district tested positive for Shigellosis, a highly contagious bacterial intestinal infection caused by the Shigella genus.

What is Shigella virus or Shigellosis Shigella, a bacteria, causes an infection called shigellosis that can lead to diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps in patients. It spreads mainly through contaminated food, water or contact with infected individuals.

Shigella was the second-leading cause of diarrhoeal mortality in 2016 among all ages, and the leading bacterial cause of diarrhoea, accounting for approximately 2,12,000 deaths and about 13 per cent of all diarrhoea- associated deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the US CDC, symptoms of shigellosis usually start a day or two after infection and last seven days. Most people with shigellosis experience diarrhea that can be bloody or prolonged (lasting more than three days), fever, stomach pain or feeling the need to pass stool (poop) even when the bowels are empty.

Kerala on alert Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday directed local bodies to intensify hygiene and sanitation measures and warned that unhygienic roadside eateries would be shut down, following reports of Shigella infections in Wayanad district.

Speaking at a function in Kozhikode, the minister said poor sanitation and contaminated food or water can increase the risk of disease transmission and stressed the need for strict cleanliness standards in public places, including roadside eateries and food stalls.

Muraleedharan said unhygienic roadside eateries (thattukadas) would face closure.

"Many people, including prominent personalities, eat from street food stalls. But hygiene must be maintained at all times. Safe drinking water and clean food preparation are essential to prevent the spread of infections," PTI news agency him as saying.

The minister noted that illnesses linked to contaminated food and water can sometimes lead to serious health complications. He called on panchayats and municipal corporations to conduct regular cleaning activities and ensure proper waste management.

The remarks came after health authorities confirmed Shigella infection in two students of a school in Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district and days after the death of a four-year old girl from Thalakkulathur due to the infection.

The cases have put the health department and district administration on alert, prompting extensive surveillance, sanitation drives and public health interventions in the affected areas.

Situation under control Officials said the situation is under control and that developments are being closely monitored to prevent any further spread of the infection.

District medical officer K T Rekha said 158 people, including students, teachers and parents with mild symptoms of the infection, had sought treatment at government and private hospitals.

Of them, 68 patients are currently undergoing treatment, including 26 at the Government Medical College and 42 at private hospitals.

Another 163 people were treated, kept under observation and later discharged after their condition improved, Rekha said.

The DMO said no patient had required intensive care treatment so far.

Health officials have advised the public to drink clean water, wash their hands regularly and consume food from hygienic sources.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the reported cases and take preventive measures in affected areas.