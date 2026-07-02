Can adding salt to water support hydration? Doctor explains when sodium can be beneficial: ‘May reduce risk of heat…’
Adding salt to your water can replenish electrolytes in your body and help maintain hydration. Dr Sood explains how it works.
Water is essential for staying hydrated, but after intense exercise, long hours in the heat or heavy sweating, your body loses more than just fluids – it also loses electrolytes such as sodium. That is why sports drinks and oral rehydration solutions contain electrolytes to help restore fluid balance. Some people also add a pinch of salt to plain water for the same reason, but does it actually work?
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explains the role of salt in supporting hydration. In an Instagram video shared on July 2, he discusses how sodium can help the body absorb and retain water, while also warning that excessive intake may have adverse health effects.
Does salt support hydration?
According to Dr Sood, adding a pinch of salt to your water can support hydration, but its benefits depend on when and how you use it. He explains that sodium helps the body absorb and retain water, making it easier to stay hydrated, particularly after sweating or significant fluid loss.
He explains, “Sprinkling salt in your water can support hydration, but it depends on how and when you do it. Sodium helps your body absorb and hold on to water, making it easier to stay hydrated, especially after sweating or fluid loss, and may reduce the risk of heat-related illness when used in the right amount. It’s most helpful for people who sweat a lot or go long periods without drinking.”
The physician adds that a pinch of salt can improve fluid retention and reduce urine output compared with drinking plain water, helping the body stay hydrated for longer. As a result, it may also help prevent headaches caused by dehydration.
Dr Sood highlights, “Some studies show that adding salt can lead to better fluid retention and lower urine output than drinking water alone, meaning less water is lost through urination, helping maintain hydration levels. By improving hydration, this might also reduce headaches caused by dehydration.”
Don’t go overboard
Dr Sood warns that while adding salt to your water can be beneficial in certain situations, overdoing it may lead to adverse health effects. He notes that the benefits and risks vary depending on a person's health history, diet and activity level.
He emphasises, “It is important to note that while adding salt to water can improve hydration in some cases, excessive sodium intake can have adverse health effects. Results can vary depending on the person, their diet, and activity level.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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