Summer and dehydration often go hand in hand if one does not take adequate measures to keep the body hydrated but mild to moderate dehydration can be easily treated by consuming a glucose and electrolyte solution called oral rehydration salts or ORS solution. Oral rehydration is when we take ORS orally to maintain the fluid and electrolyte balance that is hampered due to an illness or extremely hot weather conditions as this wonder drink replenishes the body. Oral rehydration salts solution: When to consume ORS, how, who should not take it (Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels)

When to consume an ORS?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sports Nutritionist and Fitness Coach Nupuur Patil shared, “This solution is for those who want to make up for the lost fluids and electrolytes. Significant loss of electrolytes and fluids can occur during diarrhea, vomiting, intense workouts, fever, and sweltering weather. It is important to maintain a healthy balance in such cases by taking ORS. It involves drinking water with modest amounts of sugar and salts, specifically sodium and potassium.”

She highlighted, “The dosage of ORS is based on one’s medical condition and response to treatment. One should not drink fruit juices or eat foods with added salt while taking this product unless directed by the doctor. It is worth mentioning that while oral rehydration is an effective first-line treatment for mild to moderate dehydration, severe dehydration requires immediate medical attention. If symptoms persist or worsen, it is crucial to seek medical help promptly.”

How to prepare an ORS?

Nupuur Patil answered, “It is best to consume commercially available ORS solutions as they have the right amount of ingredients. These can be purchased from a pharmacy, grocery store, or online platforms. However, if one is unable to grab these readymade preparations, one can try homemade ones that are prepared in a jiffy. When making ORS at home, it's crucial to use clean and safe drinking water. Using unclean water can make things worse because it might have harmful germs that can cause diseases.”

She cautioned, “Always make sure to use clean water to prepare ORS to stay safe and healthy. Boiling water is the surefire way to ensure that the water is safe for consumption. Once boiled, allow the water to cool down. To a liter of water, add 6 level teaspoons of sugar and half level teaspoon of table salt. Stir the solution well. Sipping this throughout the day when facing diarrhea and vomiting helps compensate for the lost fluid and electrolytes in the body.”

Who should not take an ORS?

According to the health expert, “An ORS is a definite no for someone dealing with a kidney disorder and those on a fluid-restricted diet. They need to consult with their treating doctor when faced with dehydration. In addition, as people with diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease need to watch out for the intake of sugar and salt, they need to be cautious about consuming ORS as excessive ORS intake may cause toxicity in the body besides disturbing the blood sugar and electrolytes level.”

Nupuur Patil concluded, “The rule of thumb to keep the body hydrated is to drink adequate amounts of water throughout the day. Besides, consuming an ORS is the simplest way to tackle mild to moderate dehydration that might result due to vomiting, diarrhea, high fever and sweltering weather. Remember, taking ORS is not a replacement for consulting a doctor as severe dehydration may cause life-threatening complications.”

