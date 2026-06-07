Indian woman says stranger fanned her sweating toddler for 15 minutes on Singapore train: ‘I’ll never forget this’

An Indian woman in Singapore has shared a moving experience from a crowded metro ride, where a stranger’s kindness towards her and her toddler left her emotional. The woman, identified as Sakshi, posted a video on Instagram narrating how a small gesture by a fellow passenger became one of her most memorable moments in the country. An Indian woman said a stranger’s kind gesture towards her toddler made her Singapore metro ride unforgettable. (Instagram/unplugwithsakshi)

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The incident after Universal Studios visit In the video, Sakshi said she had just come out of Universal Studios with her baby when the incident took place. “In Singapore, we had just come out of Universal Studios, and it was very hot in Singapore at that time. My baby was asleep on my shoulder, and we were both sweating a lot. Then the metro arrived, we got on, and as usual, the metro was very crowded,” she said.

She added that as soon as she entered the metro, several people stood up to offer her a seat. “As soon as I stepped inside the metro, five to six people, literally five to six people, stood up to offer me their seat,” she recalled.

However, Sakshi said that just as she was about to sit, another woman rushed ahead and took the seat. “And as I moved forward to sit on a seat, a lady pushed me, ran ahead, and sat down on that seat. I noticed she was an Indian, and her age was around 35 to 40,” she said, adding that the woman did not appear to have any visible physical ailment.

A stranger’s kindness leaves her emotional Sakshi said another woman then offered her a seat. What followed, according to her, deeply touched her. “She stood up, and all this while, mind you, for a straight 15 minutes of my journey, she was continuously fanning me and my baby, I’ll never forget this” she said.

Sakshi added that she thanked the woman after getting off the metro. The woman reportedly told her, “No worries, it is my duty. Because you are raising a future generation, I know how difficult it can be to roam with a baby and all of that.”

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The clip was shared with the caption, “One pushed. One helped. And that’s why I’ll never forget Singapore.”

Watch the clip here: