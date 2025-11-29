Breathing Easier: Delhiites Share Their One Habit to Change Air Pollution

In line with this, the ‘Habit Badlo, Hawa Badlo’ campaign, an initiative by GAIL (India) Limited, in partnership with Hindustan Times, recently conducted a vox pop in Anand Vihar, one of Delhi’s most polluted areas. The goal was to understand one habit common citizens would like to change or dump to counter the problem of air pollution. The responses were insightful, highlighting a diverse range of concerns and a clear desire for personal action.

Air quality in Delhi NCR remains to be a pressing concern, impacting the health and daily lives of nearly 30 million residents. From persistent coughs to severe respiratory ailments, the consequences of poor air quality are being felt by everyone, particularly young children and the elderly. The focus is increasingly shifting to individual responsibility and the profound collective impact of small, personal choices.

Waste burning A significant concern is waste management and the burning of trash. Residents pointed out the civic habits need to be changed. People rampantly dump garbage in empty plots, and later set it on fire. They urged for timely garbage collection by municipal corporations and greater public control over waste disposal. “Sabse main cheez public ko yeh sudharni chahiye ki baahar kooda na gere. Apne aap pe control karo (The main thing the public should improve is not to throw garbage outside. Control yourselves.)”

Rethinking mobility Several citizens emphasised the importance of public transport and carpooling. “Carpoolingka hum dobara istemaal kar sakte hain (We can start using carpooling again),” suggested a working professional, recalling the positive effects of the Odd-Even scheme. They also stressed the need for better public transport infrastructure so people opt for it over personal vehicles. “log apna vehicle na leke public transport se zyada aana jaana shuru karein. (People choose public transport over their personal vehicles for commuting)”.

Another simple suggestion was to switch to cycling. “Mereko toh lagta hai sir cycle ka bhi use ho toh zyada se sahi isme behtar hai,” (I think using a bicycle would be better in this situation), said a young man, highlighting its dual benefits for health and environment.

‘Habit Badlo, Hawa Badlo’: A call for collective responsibility The vox pop at Anand Vihar clearly demonstrates that Delhiites are aware of the problem and are willing to embrace change. The‘Habit Badlo, Hawa Badlo’ campaign reinforces the idea that individual actions, however small, can collectively pave the way for cleaner air.It is a concerted effort to shift the national consciousness, making every Indian an active participant in the journey towards cleaner air and a greener future. It underscores the belief that collective change, fuelled by individual responsibility, is a sustainable path forward.

As part of the campaign, two expert sessions will be organised featuring conversations with environmental and industry experts, to provide practical, accessible advice on sustainable living. The videos will incorporate themes of ‘Green Weddings’ and ‘Festival best practices’, showing people how to conduct their festivities without compromising the celebratory spirit while reducing their environmental footprint. This addresses the often-overlooked pollution spikes tied to large social gatherings, which often involve significant waste generation, energy usage and air pollution.

