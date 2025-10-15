Mughal monuments beyond Taj Mahal, Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort: 5 stunning monuments you may have not explored

As the weather cools down, with the mild winter chill in North India and pleasantly sunny days across the rest of the country, it’s the perfect time to explore India’s historical treasures. Uncover India’s rich Mughal heritage through stunning forts, tombs, mosques, and serene historical gardens.(Pexels/Unsplash)

If you live in the Delhi NCR region, you’re likely familiar with heritage walks at Lodhi Gardens, Humayun’s Tomb and the Red Fort. However, there are numerous other Mughal-era and even Sultanate-era monuments across North India that remain lesser-known but equally fascinating. Many of these sites are under ASI surveillance, making them safe for independent visits, while others are best explored in a group for guidance and security.

These hidden gems offer a unique glimpse into India’s rich architectural and cultural legacy, far from the usual tourist crowds. Here are five such remarkable monuments you absolutely must visit for a memorable historical experience.

Pari Mahal in Srinagar: Mughal-era terraced garden

Pari Mahal in Srinagar offers serene terraced gardens with stunning views of Dal Lake and mountains.(www.jktdc.co.in)

Pari Mahal in Srinagar, built by Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, in the 17th century, is a stunning Mughal-era terraced garden perched above Dal Lake. Known as the ‘fairy palace’, it features beautifully manicured lawns, vibrant flowerbeds and intricate Mughal-style archways. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Srinagar city and the surrounding mountains while strolling through its serene pathways. A unique feature of Pari Mahal is its elevated, multi-tiered layout, designed to create a peaceful retreat and maximise scenic vistas, making it one of Kashmir’s most picturesque and tranquil historical gardens.

Agra Fort: Majestic Mughal fortress heritage

Agra Fort showcases majestic Mughal architecture with grand palaces, courtyards, and breathtaking views of the river Yamuna.(Unsplash)

Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a magnificent Mughal-era fortress in Agra. Known for its stunning red sandstone architecture, it houses exquisite palaces, mosques, and audience halls within its massive walls. Visitors can explore the Jahangir Palace, Khas Mahal, and Diwan-i-Khas while admiring intricate carvings and beautiful courtyards. A unique feature of Agra Fort is its strategic location along the Yamuna River, offering breathtaking views of the Taj Mahal from its ramparts, blending history, architecture, and scenic beauty seamlessly.

Akbari Fort and Museum in Ajmer: Historical Rajput-Mughal fortress

Akbari Fort and Museum in Ajmer, built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1570 AD, is a splendid blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. The fort houses grand halls, courtyards and a museum showcasing artefacts, weaponry and historical relics from the region. Visitors can explore the Diwan-i-Aam, royal chambers and intricately carved gateways while learning about Ajmer’s rich history. A unique feature of Akbari Fort is its museum, which preserves rare manuscripts and artefacts, offering an immersive glimpse into the cultural and historical legacy of Mughal-era Ajmer.

Akbar’s Tomb in Agra: Magnificent Mughal emperor mausoleum

Akbar’s Tomb in Sikandra, Agra, features grand Mughal architecture set amidst peaceful, beautifully landscaped gardens.(Pexels)

Akbar’s Tomb in Sikandra, a suburb of Agra is a grand Mughal mausoleum set amidst expansive gardens, reflecting the emperor’s architectural vision. The tomb features red sandstone and marble construction, intricate carvings, and impressive gateways. Visitors can admire the central dome, symmetrical layouts, and beautifully landscaped charbagh gardens while exploring the tomb complex. A unique feature of Akbar’s Tomb is its harmonious blend of Hindu, Islamic, and Persian architectural styles, making it a remarkable example of Mughal-era innovation and a serene historical landmark near Agra.

Zeenat-ul-Masjid in Delhi: Historic Mughal-era mosque

Zeenat-ul-Masjid in Delhi was built by Zeenat-un-Nissa, daughter of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, in the 17th century. Located near the Mehrauli area, this historic mosque showcases elegant Mughal architecture with intricately carved arches, slender minarets, and a serene prayer hall. The mosque is admired for its detailed marble work, peaceful courtyard, and the beautifully designed central dome, making it a significant yet often overlooked heritage site in Delhi’s rich historical landscape.

