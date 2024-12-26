Boney Kapoor confesses attraction to other women while cherishing late wife Sridevi; ‘I may get attracted to females’

Boney Kapoor is truly not holding back when it comes to his love for his late wife, Sridevi who passed away a few years ago in 2018. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed a few intimate details about his relationship with his late wife, Sridevi getting all sentimental. He also couldn’t resist spilling some tea on his unconventional start with Sridevi, confessing that he popped the question to her back in 1996 — while already married with two kids, no less. Talk about love being complicated! Late Sridevi with hubby Boney Kapoor

In an interview with ABP Live he opened up about his relationship and the struggles the couple faced when they first got together, “You learn so many things about your partner over the journey. You learn to become careful about not doing things they don’t like. Both sides grow to understand each other. I’m a north Indian Punjabi, Sri was from the south… Initially, everything is flowery; you want to do anything for her. But especially after seven years, you truly get to know your partner; their likes and dislikes. They feel that they have the freedom to truly express themselves. For the first seven years, they just bear everything, but after seven years, especially after the kids are older and the women realise they have more power over you, then they reveal their true feelings.”

“We were inseparable,” he continued. “I was in love with her, I am in love with her, and I will be in love with her till my dying day…When the most sought-after beauty, when the most sought-after personality becomes convinced to spend the rest of her life with you, what greater joy could there be? I never cheated on her, I never had to look here or there. She was my everything.” He further stated, “Even today, I may have (female) friends, I may get attracted to females around me, but as far as she’s concerned, the passion and love will never go away.” He also spoke about how his relationship evolved over time saying, “Opposites attract. But temperamentally opposite people get closer day by day.”

Sridevi and Boney have two daughters, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney also has two children from his first marriage to the late Mona Shourie — Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.