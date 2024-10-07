The only hits Hrithik Roshan has seen in 5 years have been two-hero films; is that why Jr NTR was roped in for War 2?

This week, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff celebrated 5 years of War (2019). The action thriller not only broke the box office, but also emerged as the highest grossing film of Hrithik’s career. He is now gearing up for War 2 with Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Well, in the last 5 years the Greek God of Bollywood has managed to really shake up the box office, with War being one of the blockbuster hits that struck a chord with the audience. Interestingly the only common link in all these releases, apart from Hrithik, was that they were two-hero films. Hrithik Roshan will be locking horns with Jr NTR in War 2

Sadly, Hrithik has not had a solo hit in the last 5 years. War featured his stellar chemistry with fellow action hero Tiger whereas in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (2023) he played a cameo. Then in Fighter, Hrithik was joined by Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Even Vikram Vedha (2022), which was an average release, featured Saif Ali Khan along with Hrithik. Well, if this is a pattern of garnering audiences to theatres, then War 2 will be a sureshot success. This is because after Tiger’s character was killed off in War, makers roped in Tarak who is another fan favourite.

Jr NTR joined the team as the antagonist. In a recent chat with Kapil Sharma, while promoting his recently released film Devara: Part 1, Tarak spilled beans about working with director Ayan Mukerji on War 2. Apart from Tarak, another addition to the star cast is Kiara Advani, who will be sharing screen-space with Hrithik for the first time. Well, more than Hrithik’s return as Kabir, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his face off with Jr NTR in the much-awaited action thriller.

Let’s wait and watch if Jr NTR’s casting in War 2 turns out to be lucky for Hrithik, like all the other ensemble star casts of his last hits.