Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate 3rd anniversary as partners; netizens say ‘Isse achi to Kangana hai’

There was a time when Bollywood movies suggested that true love happens but once in a lifetime. However, in real life, it is very much possible to find love again after a break up. Proof of the same is Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s relationship with actor and singer Saba Azad. Link up rumours began a few years ago when the two were spotted walking out of a restaurant hand in hand. Eventually the couple got comfortable with the idea of sharing their happiness on social media through loved up pictures, and even made public appearances together. Well, on October 1 this year, Hrithik and Saba celebrated their 3rd anniversary. Saba and Hrithik celebrate 3 years of being in love

Sharing an unseen picture, which fans are guessing was clicked during their Italy vacay, Hrithik wrote: “Happy anniversary partner ❤️ 1.10.2024 @sabazad.” Along with the same photograph, his ‘partner’ Saba shared, “Happy 3 years partner ♥️ 1.10.2024.”

Well, three years is a long time. But even after all these years, there are several netizens who continue to troll the happy couple. In the comment section below, one internet user shared: “Hrithik your choice is very bad😢”, whereas another nasty comment read: “Sir ye ap ke sath konsa channel ka cartoon ha.” Many others compared Saba to Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his rumoured ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut. For instance, one social media user opined, “She's way out of his league.🤫 His ex wife & Kangana were zillion times better than her. But what to do, after all it's karma😂”, whereas another troll pointed out: “Isse achi to fr kangana hi h bhai sirf Sakal se akkal ki nhi bol rha m ab kuch.”

Netizens react to Hrithik and Saba's anniversary post

Meanwhile, a seemingly concerned fan asked, “Aisi bhi kya majburi thi sir😢”, whereas another comment read: “Hrithik k itne bure din ayege socha nahi tha 😢.” Well, after his divorce Hrithik moved on in life with Saba whereas Sussanne found love again in Arslan Goni. But it seems like netizens still need some more time.