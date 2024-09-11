Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan to replace Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans predict ‘disaster hogi’

Even though Mirzapur 3 failed to meet expectations, according to Twitter reviews by fans, the web show continues to be one of the most loved series in our country. May it be Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya’s swag, Divyenndu’s jalwa as Munna Bhaiya or Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya’s revenge story— it’s not just an action crime series, but an emotion for many viewers. Well, if recent rumours are to be believed, makers are apparently planning a film adaptation of Mirzapur. That could be an exciting project, but what has left netizens upset is the alleged casting of Hrithik Roshan as Kaleen Bhaiya. Pankaj Tripathi brought Kaleen Bhaiya to life in Mirzapur series. But the film adaptation may see Hrithik Roshan in the iconic role

Yes, you read that right. Buzz suggests that the Greek God of Bollywood might be approached to headline the film adaptation of Mirzapur as the iconic Kaleen Bhaiya. Well, internet users are not having it. Several netizens have expressed their displeasure on social media. For instance, one social media user shared, “Sb #Mirzapur dekh chuke h. Theatre m koi nahi dekhega..Disaster Hogi without Pankaj Tripathi and Munna bhaiya...💥🔥”, whereas another diehard fan of the series tweeted: “Gali kha kar mar jayega , people will never accept someone else in kaleen bhaiya's role other than pankaj tripathi.”

Twitter reactions to rumours of Hrithik playing Kaleen Bhaiya

There are also some well-wishers of Hrithik who feel that portraying Kaleen Bhaiya’s role in the rumoured Mirzapur movie is not a good direction for his career. One fan shared, “Bhai, please this is a terrible idea. Mirzapur itna bhi great show nahi hai ki movie ban jaye uski. Plus hrithik has done two movies with the bihari-up accent. People aren't gonna be interested”, whereas another opined, “Hrx should not do it.....we had enough of Vikram vedha....no more remakes plz....he should stick doing original films…”

Netizens rant against Hrithik playing Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur movie

Well, clearly internet users have a very intense reaction to this rumour. Imagine the outburst if the news of Hrithik playing Kaleen Bhaiya in the Mirzapur movie turns out to be true.