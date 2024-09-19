War 2: Hrithik Roshan looks uber stylish in a leaked video from Italy; fans say ‘Fast & Furious level lag raha hai’

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has delivered several hits in his 24 year long career as an actor. But his 2019 release War became a milestone in his journey. Not only did the action thriller emerge as his highest-grosser till date but also introduced the world to RAW agent Kabir who soon made a permanent place in hearts. Hrithik’s onscreen chemistry with Vaani Kapoor and his camaraderie with Tiger Shroff was an added bonus for fans. Well, the actor has now stepped into the shoes of the RAW agent once again for War 2. Much to our delight, his first glimpse from the sequel is here! Hrithik Roshan shooting for War 2 in Italy

No, Hrithik’s official first look has not been unveiled by makers yet. However, a video from Italy has surfaced on the internet which was recorded by fans while the actor was busy shooting for War 2. Hrithik looks rugged and hot in a white t-shirt with a light blue shirt casually thrown over it, paired with white trousers and sunglasses in his hands. In another viral clip, the actor is checking the shot on the monitor along with his director Ayan Mukerji. This gave us some serious ‘men at work’ vibes. Take a look:

Well, these glimpses of Hrithik were enough to take the internet by storm. Fans cannot keep calm and have started to express their expectations from War 2 on social media. For instance, one movie-buff tweeted: “Saala Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious level ka production lag raha hai iska 👀”, whereas another tweet read: “This movie is going to be huge. I can’t even imagine. Especially if there’s a Pathaan cameo. Chills.”

While Hrithik will reprise his beloved role of Kabir, Telugu superstar Jr NTR will be locking horns with him as the antagonist. Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor have also been roped in. But one of the biggest highlights in War 2 will be Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s cameos as Pathaan and Tiger from the spy universe. We can also expect a post credit scene featuring Alia Bhatt, who is the latest star to join the franchise with her upcoming film Alpha. Are you excited to witness the spectacle in theatres on August 15, 2025?