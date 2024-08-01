Not just my brother's GF: Pashmina Roshan opens up about bond with Hrithik's GF Saba Azad in a candid conversation

It seems all is well with actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, despite recent rumblings about their breakup. Now, Hrithik’s cousin, actor Pashmina Roshan has commented on her equation with her brother’s partner. Pashmina Roshan opens up about bond with Saba Azad in candid conversation

“I cannot explain to you in three or four words how amazing she is. There are times when I forget she is my brother’s girlfriend and I think ‘This is my sister, my friend — why are you hanging with her? Let us hang out together’,” Pashmina told Instant Bollywood.

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad; Pashmina Roshan

Opening up further about their bond, she said, “I am very grateful to have her in my life. There isn’t one thing that I cannot run by her. I know when I do tell her things, she doesn’t judge me. Whenever I share a happy moment with her, she is happy for me. When I tell her a moment of contention in my life, she is as perplexed as I am. And she is there sitting down to solve my problems with me.”

Through this candid conversation, Pashmina Roshan laid to rest any speculations about tension in the Roshan family regarding Saba Azad. Her affectionate words reflect a strong bond that transcends conventional relationships, showing how Saba is not just Hrithik's girlfriend but a cherished member of the family!