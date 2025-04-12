Hundreds of fans line up to see Rajinikanth as he shoots Jailer 2 in Kerala with Ramya Krishnan. See pics

Actors Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan are shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 in Kerala. The film went on floors on Friday, and Rajinikanth was spotted greeting fans who had lined up at the shooting spot to catch a glimpse of him. (Also Read: After 30 years, Rajinikanth reveals why he opposed Jayalalithaa) Rajinikanth greeted fans while shooting for his upcoming film Jailer 2 in Kerala.

Rajinikanth greets fans at Jailer 2 shooting spot

Pictures of Rajinikanth from the shooting spot of Jailer 2 are doing rounds on social media. A picture shows the actor waving at fans from inside his car as she arrives for shooting as his security tries to hold back fans trying to get close to him.

On Thursday, PTI also posted a video of Rajinikanth arriving at Coimbatore and flanked by heavy security as fans wait outside the airport and scream ‘thalaivar’ (leader or boss) as soon as he walks out. He smiles and greets them as he makes his way out.

Ramya also posted pictures from the shooting spot on her Instagram stories, commenting on how she and Rajini were shooting for Jailer 2 on the 26th anniversary of their hit film, Padayappa. She wrote, “26 years of Padayappa and 1st day of shoot for Jailer 2.”

A screengrab of Ramya Krishnan's Instagram stories.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an action-comedy film that is a sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya plays his wife, Vijaya ‘Viji’ Pandian. Jailer explored how Tiger is forced to come out of retirement when his family’s safety is threatened, and his son goes missing while investigating a smuggling case. It remains to be seen how Jailer 2 will take the story forward.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. He will soon star in Lokesh Kanagraj’s Coolie apart from Jailer 2. Ramya was most recently seen in Jaat, Guntur Kaaram, and Purushothamudu. It remains to be seen what else she’s starring in apart from Jailer 2.