Shiny Sarah reveals she fell for fake casting call to play Rajinikanth's wife in Jailer 2: ‘He pressured me to pay…’

Malayalam actor Shiny Sarah recently revealed in an interaction with her friend, Maala Parvathi, that she once received a fake casting call to play Rajinikanth’s wife in a Tamil film. According to OnManorama, the actor was promised a role if she paid ₹12,500 for an artist card in Kollywood. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma says he's unsure if Rajinikanth is a good actor: ‘I don’t know if he can exist without slow motion') Shiny Sarah says she was almost scammed by call to play Rajinikanth's wife.

Shiny Sarah reveals fake casting call

Shiny reportedly revealed that she initially fell for the call but grew suspicious as the details kept shifting, and she was pressured to pay immediately. She said that she initially received a WhatsApp message that her application through a casting agency was accepted and that they’re looking to cast her as Rajinikanth’s on-screen son’s wife in Jailer 2.

When they asked her for an artist’s card, she told them no such card existed in Mollywood. She was then asked to wear a saree and appear for a video interview with another individual, and a card would be arranged for her. She recalls the details shifting when the second man who called her said she was actually tapped to play Rajinikanth’s wife.

Shiny said, “I was confused since actor Ramya Krishnan already plays Rajinikanth’s wife in Jailer 2. When I asked him about that, he said I was being considered for another film.” After taking her Aadhaar card details and photo, the man pressured her to pay the money. “I mentioned it would take me two days to arrange the full amount, but he pressured me to pay an initial instalment right away, which made me suspicious,” she said.

Shiny reveals that she contacted Maala and Lijomol Jose but could not reach them. When she consulted another artist, she was informed that the card wasn’t mandatory.

About Shiny Sarah

Shiny is a character artist who has acted in films like Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kaathal—The Core, and Maheshinte Prathikaaram. She was most recently seen in Thanupp. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2023 film Jailer and the 2024 films Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. He is currently shooting for Jailer 2 and Coolie.