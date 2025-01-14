Jailer 2 teaser: Rajinikanth packs a punch as he returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's action-packed sequel

After the massive success of Jailer at the box office, the makers have now announced its sequel. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 released an intriguing, power-packed teaser announcement for Nelson's directorial, creating a huge buzz among the audience. Rajinikanth's still from Jailer 2 teaser announcement.(Instgaram)

Jailer 2 announcement teaser

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures took to social media and shared an action-packed teaser announcement for Jailer 2. In the teaser video, Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson were seen discussing a new script while relaxing. However, their relaxed moment was interrupted by random men being shot or hit with an axe. Slowly, Rajinikanth enters the frame carrying a gun in one hand, and it’s revealed that he is behind the bloodshed. The teaser ends with the superstar blasting a bomb on his enemies and reaffirming his rule as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The director expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X with a caption that read, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficial and thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."

The teaser announcement has set social media on fire. One of the comments read, "Super Star Rajnikant sir 1000cr loading." Another comment stated, "Rajinikanth screen presence + Nelson's direction + Anirudh’s BGM = Mass rampage in theaters." Another wrote, "Every frame gives goosebumps."

Jailer's Success

Released in 2023, Jailer was a massive success at the box office. Helmed by Nelson, the film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Sunil in supporting roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff had guest appearances. The film earned ₹604.5 crore worldwide and ₹348.55 crore in India. Now, expectations are even higher for Jailer 2.