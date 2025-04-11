Jaat box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol-starrer barely shows growth, crosses 15 crore

Jaat box office collection day 2: Can Sunny Deol's Jaat create the same box office furor like his last release Gadar 2? So far the chances look slim, as the film has opened to a much lower figure and not shown growth on its second day of release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Jaat has collected ₹7 crore. (Also read: Hema Malini, Esha Deol react to opening day numbers of Sunny Deol's Jaat: ‘Dharam ji bohot khush hain’) Jaat box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's film released in theatres on April 10.

Jaat box office update

The latest box office update states that after two days of release, Jaat has managed to cross ₹15 crore at the box office. Its opening day collection stood at ₹9.5 crore. Combining both the days collections, the overall figure stands at ₹16.5 crore. Jaat had 9.10% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, stated the report. It will be interesting to see whether the film picks up in the upcoming days, and is able to show growth in the numbers during the weekend.

Recently at an event, Hema Malini and Esha Deol reacted to the release of the film and wished Sunny all the best for the film's success. “I heard that it has opened with a very big bumper. Bohot hi achcha lag raha he ki logo ko bohot achcha lag raha hai. Dharam (Dharmendra) ji bohot khush hai. Mujhe bhi bohot khushi hai (I feel so happy that people are happy with the film. Dharam ji is also very happy). The film is so good, I believe!” said Hema.

About Jaat

Jaat is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

As per the Hindustan Times review of Jaat, “Director Gopichand Malineni makes his Hindi directorial debut after a successful run in Telugu cinema. The influence of the Madras Cut is unmistakable—but as Sunny’s character quips, “Is dhai kilo ke haath ki goonj North ne suni hai, ab South sunega.” Gopichand, who’s also credited with the story, deserves credit for an engaging first half. It’s been a while since a masala actioner managed to be this tight and genuinely funny. The screenplay is well-paced, drawing you in and encouraging speculation about what’s to come. The storytelling feels intentional, and the overall product is polished.”