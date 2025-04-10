Jaat movie review: Sunny Deol's entertaining actioner is everything Salman Khan's Sikandar would perhaps aspire to be

Jaat movie review

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyammi Kher

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Star rating: ★★★ It’s slightly concerning that we’re in 2025, and there’s still a dearth of Hindi film stars who can convincingly pull off action on screen. Sunny Deol, at 67, continues to shoulder that responsibility with ease—defying age and expectations, reminding us why he became a mass favourite with Gadar and Ghayal. Jaat movie review: Hindi cinema still lacks action stars, but Sunny Deol, at 67, impresses in Jaat.

Jaat is also a reminder that stardom alone can only take a film so far. The story matters. How the star is presented matters even more. And this is where Salman Khan’s Sikandar stumbled—and where Jaat triumphs.

Also read: Jaat Twitter reviews

What is the story of Jaat?

The story isn’t unfamiliar: Tunga Rana (Randeep Hooda) has long terrorised villages, aided by his brother Somulu (Viineet Kumar Singh). Even his wife Bharathi (Regina Cassandra) and mother are complicit in his reign of fear. Enter Sunny Deol (whose character remains unnamed till the second half). A showdown is inevitable, but the journey to get there is, for the most part, a good ride.

Director Gopichand Malineni makes his Hindi directorial debut after a successful run in Telugu cinema. The influence of the Madras Cut is unmistakable—but as Sunny’s character quips, “Is dhai kilo ke haath ki goonj North ne suni hai, ab South sunega.” Gopichand, who’s also credited with the story, deserves credit for an engaging first half. It’s been a while since a masala actioner managed to be this tight and genuinely funny. The screenplay is well-paced, drawing you in and encouraging speculation about what’s to come. The storytelling feels intentional, and the overall product is polished.

However, the second half doesn’t quite hold up. The narrative falters as it tries to juggle too many plot points, losing the crispness of its earlier momentum. The inclusion of real-life references, social messaging, and women empowerment themes, while well-intentioned, ends up cluttering the screenplay. The frequent (albeit censored) beheadings also start to feel excessive.

A stylish treat for Sunny Deol fans

That said, fans will lap it up—because it’s Sunny. The character plays to his strengths, and his action scenes are so convincing that, for a moment, the sight of ten men flying from a single punch almost feels plausible.

Randeep Hooda makes a compelling antagonist. He’s menacing and measured, and it’s a pity that the idea of a “real-life Jaat” wasn’t developed more. Still, he makes the most of what he’s given. Viineet Kumar Singh clearly has fun playing a deranged sidekick, and it’s been quite the year for him—from Chhaava to Superboys of Malegaon to Jaat. He fits into each role with impressive ease.

Regina Cassandra’s Bharathi is a meaty role, and she’s effective from the get-go. Saiyami Kher, playing a cop, is underutilised and serves little beyond the basic requirements of the script. Jagapathi Babu’s character, too, doesn’t leave much of a mark.

Thaman S’s background score is the soul of Jaat. It enhances key moments—from every slo-mo Sunny entry to the overall atmosphere of tension and high stakes.

Overall, Jaat reinforces why the big-screen experience remains unmatched. Some films just feel better in a dark theatre with surround sound. It also proves that strong entertainment value can help smooth over narrative bumps. This one’s a solid time at the movies.