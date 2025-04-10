Jaat first reviews are in, Twitter calls Sunny Deol's film super entertaining: ‘No one showed him like this in 15 years’

Jaat first reviews: Sunny Deol is back on the big screen after the massive success of Gadar 2. The actor is seen in an action star avatar in Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and also starring Randeep Hooda. The first reviews look promising. Jaat first reviews: Sunny Deol is getting big praise for his latest action movie.

Reactions to Jaat

Trade expert Sumid Kadel caught an early show and tweeted, “#Jaat Interval - Super Entertaining till now. #SunnyDeol of 90’s is back with this film.. no one has presented him like this in last 15 Years.”

Film writer Amit Joshi wrote after catching the premiere in Mumbai, "I hardly tweet.. I m compelled today - Just attended the premiere of #Jaat — mind-blowing, paisa vasool, and pure wholesome entertainment! If you’re a fan of Ghayal, Damini, or Ghatak, this one takes it to the next level.

“Missed paying my respects to the legendary Dharmendra ji as it was a jam packed show.. whom I had the honour to direct in my last film #TeriBatoonMeinAisaUljhaJiya . His mighty son, the original action superstar.” @iamsunnydeol roars on screen — sheer awe and love!”

Actor Utkarsh Sharma wrote, “Caught #Jaat last night.. what a thoroughly enjoyable ride! Unmissable for fans. Congratulations to Sunny sir and the team for a mass bonanza 💥."

HT reviewer Rishabh Suri said, “Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Singh, looks like a very well-made masala actioner. It’s everything Salman Khan’s Sikandar would probably aspire to be.”

About Sunny Deol's Jaat

The trailer for his upcoming film Jaat was unveiled last month and shows Sunny Deol's character, 'JAAT', locking horns with antagonist Randeep Hooda (Ranatunga). With this film, Sunny promises to bring the magic of his 'dhaai kilo ka haath' to impress the South audience after winning over the North.

"Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hai. Ab south dekhega. (The north has already seen the power of this two-and-a-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it)," Sunny can be seen saying this at the end of the trailer, leaving fans nostalgic as the iconic dialogue was first used in Damini, for which Sunny won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1993.

The high-octane film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It is set to hit theatres on April 10 and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Speaking to ANI, Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist Rana Tunga, was asked about the essence of the title 'Jaat' and the significance of the term.

Hooda shared, "Actually, in the movie, Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it's an emotion. Jat people are known for their patriotism, justice, action, truth, daring, soft hearts, anger, and love. I am a Jat myself, and when I first heard of the movie, I thought, why am I not playing a Jat role? But then I realized that Sunny Sir is doing the Jat role, and I am happy to be part of this film in the role of Rana Tunga."

"At the end of the day, the film glorifies the Jat community or emotion, and I'm grateful to be a part of it," he added.