Hema Malini, Esha Deol react to opening day numbers of Sunny Deol's Jaat: ‘Dharam ji bohot khush hai’

BySantanu Das
Apr 11, 2025 07:04 PM IST

Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat released in theatres on April 10. The film collected Rs9.50 crore on its opening day.

Sunny Deol's Jaat opened in theatres on Friday amid high anticipation from fans. Billed as a pan-India entertainer, the action drama film had an opening day haul of 9.5 crore on Thursday with an overall 12.89% Hindi occupancy. Now, Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have reacted to the opening day numbers of the film and wished Sunny all the best for its success. Both mother and daughter had attended an event in Mumbai together. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol film opens at just 13 crore, worse than even Sky Force, Sikandar)

Hema Malini and Esha Deol have reacted to the release of Jaat.
Hema Malini and Esha Deol have reacted to the release of Jaat.

What Hema and Esha said

Talking to a paparazzo at the sidelines of the event, Hema said, “I heard that it has opened with a very big bumper. Bohot hi achcha lag raha he ki logo ko bohot achcha lag raha hai. Dharam (Dharmendra) ji bohot khush hai. Mujhe bhi bohot khushi hai (I feel so happy that people are happy with the film. Dharam ji is also very happy). The film is so good, I believe!”

Esha added, “I am so happy and its all his hard work and logo ka pyaar he unke liye itna toh I am so happy that the film has opened big (This is all because of his hard work and the love of his fans)! That's how it has to be with him, always.”

About Jaat

Meanwhile, Jaat has grossed 13 crore worldwide on its opening day, as per trade sources. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Jaat reinforces why the big-screen experience remains unmatched. Some films just feel better in a dark theatre with surround sound. It also proves that strong entertainment value can help smooth over narrative bumps. This one’s a solid time at the movies.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
