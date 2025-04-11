Menu Explore
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol film opens at just 13 crore, worse than even Sky Force, Sikandar

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 11, 2025 04:52 PM IST

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: The Sunny Deol-starrer has opened up to rather low numbers at the ticket window.

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's Jaat was being billed as a pan-India entertainer. A mass actioner, the film was expected to carry Sunny's stardom further after the success of Gadar 2 in 2023. However, the box office returns have not been kind to the Gopichand Malineni film. The film has started on an underwhelming note on its opening day, barely scraping past the 10 crore mark worldwide. (Also read: Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol film opens at just 9.50 crore, just 25% of Gadar 2, less than Sikandar)

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol leads this action entertainer.
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol leads this action entertainer.

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1

As per trade sources, Jaat has grossed 13 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film's makers - Mythri Movie Makers - took to Instagram to share its domestic gross on Friday afternoon. A graphic on the studio's official page stated that the Sunny Deol film has earned 11.60 crore gross in India on day 1. Trade insiders say that the film has earned less than $200k overseas ( 1.50 crore), bringing its worldwide day 1 haul to 13 crore, a rather disappointing figure. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film saw occupancy of just around 10-12% across India on day 1.

How Jaat fares against other Bollywood biggies

Jaat was released in theatres just a week after another mass action entertainer - Salman Khan's Sikandar. But the film has been unable to give Sikandar any competition as the Salman-starrer had opened at 54 crore worldwide, four times the day 1 haul of Jaat. The Sunny-starrer has opened even lower than Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which opened over 15 crore in January. The fact that both Sikandar and Sky Force's openings were considered lukewarm means Jaat is in deep trouble. The film will now hope to revive to some extent based on word of mouth alone.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaat worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol film opens at just 13 crore, worse than even Sky Force, Sikandar
