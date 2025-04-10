Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol film opens at just 9.50 crore, less than half of Salman Khan's Sikandar

Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol was hoping for another blockbuster but Jaat is no Gadar 2. On opening day, the action film minted ₹9.50 crore, a respectable figure for sure but it does pale when compared to Sunny's last. The juggernaut that was Gadar 2, it made ₹40 crore on opening day in India in 2023. Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol’s film could not recreate the Gadar 2 frenzy.

Jaat box office collection on opening day

As per Sacnilk.com, Jaat made ₹9.5 crore on Thursday with an overall 12.89% Hindi occupancy. The best numbers were seen in Jaipur and Chennai.

For more context, the last big Hindi release was Salman Khan's Sikandar. It earned ₹26 crore on its opening day, March 30. The film was panned for bad story and performances and is being called one of Salman's worst ever.

Gadar 2 was a major success, minting ₹40 crore on day 1 and ₹691 crore over its lifetime run.

About Jaat 2

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Saiyammi Kher, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Both Randeep and Viineet said at a recent promotional event that while critical reviews are important, the true success of a film lies in its ability to connect with audiences.

"The box office collection shows how many people went to watch the movie," Randeep explained, adding, "When the collection is high, it means that so many people showed up, and that's the biggest reward for any artist. The love and respect from the audience, especially those who buy tickets and come to watch the film, is what truly matters."

Viineet echoed this sentiment, stressing that the opinions of the audience hold more weight than critical reviews.

"Cinema is made for the people, and when they like it, that's the ultimate validation. Whether it's a hit or not, the audience's reaction is the most important factor."

The HT review of the movie read, “Jaat reinforces why the big-screen experience remains unmatched. Some films just feel better in a dark theatre with surround sound. It also proves that strong entertainment value can help smooth over narrative bumps. This one’s a solid time at the movies.”