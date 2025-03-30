Menu Explore
Sikandar box office collection day 1: Salman Khan couldn’t beat Vicky Kaushal for 2025’s #1 movie, opens at 26 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 31, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Sikandar box office collection day 1: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, opened on Eid earning ₹26 crore on its first day, falling short of previous Eid hits.

Sikandar box office collection day 1: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, hit theatres on Eid after a two-year gap, with Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was highly anticipated, though its pre-release buzz didn't quite match Salman’s previous Eid blockbusters. According to Sacnilk.com, Sikandar earned 26 crore on its opening day. (Also read: Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online hours before release; authorities pull down pirated version from 600 websites)

Sikandar box office collection day 1: The film stars Salman Khan with Rashmika Mandanna.
Sikandar box office update

The box office report states that Sikandar has collected 26 crore on its opening day, which was a Sunday. This opening figure has failed to break any record at the box office. It also lags behind Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which collected 31 crore on its opening day.

Salman's previous films have also set the bar high, with the 2016 release Sultan collecting 36.54 crore. Tiger 3, which released in 2023, had a whopping opening day haul at 53.3 crore.

The report also stated that Sikandar had 20.95 per cent Hindi Occupancy on its opening day. It will be interesting to see how the film performs in the upcoming days, and whether it shows sufficient growth.

Sikandar review

As per an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film, “The screenplay and direction, both by AR Murugadoss, are extremely dull. The film begins straightaway with Salman’s entry. You have practically nothing to look forward to post that because scenes feel rushed, especially in the first half. The editing by Vivek Harshan is choppy. A suggestion: the film could have introduced an element of surprise by basing itself around why Sikandar wants to protect three people specifically, similar to how the story unfolded in Salman’s own Sultan (2015). The second half could have been the revelation. The emotional impact is nil here due to the linear approach.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sikandar box office collection day 1: Salman Khan couldn’t beat Vicky Kaushal for 2025’s #1 movie, opens at 26 crore
