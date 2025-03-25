Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava to be screened in Parliament on this date, PM Modi to attend: Report

A screening of Chhaava, actor Vicky Kaushal's latest film, will reportedly take place in Parliament. As per News18, the screening will be held in the Parliament Library building at the Balayogi Auditorium on Thursday (March 27). (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava leaked online, Mumbai Police registers case) Chhaava has earned over ₹ 580 crore.

Chhaava screening to take place in Parliament?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, and the MPs will reportedly attend the special show. The entire cast and crew of the film, including Vicky, are also likely to attend the screening.

Vicky portrayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. He was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empire.

PM Modi had praised Chhaava

The report comes just weeks after PM Modi praised the historical action drama film. At the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS) in February, PM Modi said Maharashtra and Mumbai have taken Marathi films and Hindi cinema to greater heights. "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Chhaava is making headlines everywhere right now)," said PM Modi.

How Vicky expressed his gratitude

Reacting to it, Vicky shared a video of PM Modi from the event on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji. #Chhaava." Rashmika Mandanna, who stars as Yesubai in the movie, posted on her Instagram Stories, "Thank you so much @narendramodi sir, it's truly an honour."

About Chhaava

Chhaava, produced by Maddock Films, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, revolves around the story of how Sambhaji Maharaj and his courage in defending his faith and country. The period drama hit theatres on February 14 this year. So far, the film has earned over ₹700 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.

Recently, an FIR was registered in connection with Chhaava's piracy. According to the Mumbai Police, the complainant flagged '1,818 internet links' through which the period drama was circulated illegally, as per news agency ANI.