Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey actor reveals why Hindi remake produced by Aamir Khan was shelved

When Vipin Das’ Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was released in 2022, the Malayalam film starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran incited numerous conversations. In 2023, Aamir Khan texted the director, calling the film an ‘absolute gem’, showing interest in producing the Hindi remake and even met him. However, actor Azees Nedumangad revealed to the Reporter why he backed out of the idea. (Also Read: Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt hold hands, pose for paparazzi in traditional outfits at Macau Comedy Festival) Aamir Khan was ready to remake Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran's Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey in Hindi.

Aamir Khan’s Hindi remake of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey shelved due to this

Azees was asked why the Hindi remake did not happen despite Aamir showing such interest. The actor who played a key role in the film said, “They held discussions on who would play what and decided to let the actor who played the mother in Malayalam reprise her role in the Hindi remake as well. They even considered following the same for the rest of the cast because they could not find actors suitable to play these character roles. Since the casting could not happen as they wanted, that film got dropped.”

When Aamir Khan texted Vipin Das about the film

In 2023, Vipin revealed that Aamir texted him about Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The Bollywood star had called it an ‘absolute gem’ and a ‘beautifully made film’. He also posted pictures with Aamir, thanking him for showing interest in the film and writing, “One day, when a small town film maker was buying groceries from a nearby small shop, he got a message about his small movie #jayajayajayajayahey from an all time super star, which felt like #taarezaminpar. It became even more unrelealistic when he called and said that "Hi vipin This is Aamir Khan". At that moment I survived my first heart attack.”

About Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey tells the story of a newly married couple, Rakesh (Basil) and Jaya (Darshana), who are at loggerheads due to his misogyny. He finds himself in trouble when she decides to stand up for herself and retaliate. The film was one of the biggest hits from the Malayalam film industry in 2022 and collected ₹43.2 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Much like the 2021 film The Great Indian Kitchen, it incited conversation around a woman’s role at home.

Aamir is busy producing and starring in Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947. He is also rumoured to play a cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.