Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt hold hands, pose for paparazzi in traditional outfits at Macau Comedy Festival

Actor Aamir Khan attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Several videos and pictures of the duo arriving at the event together emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde says family is 'very happy' with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Bahut achi insaan hai') Aamir Khan spoke about his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, last month.

Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt attend Macau event

In a video, Aamir arrived at the event and, before posing for pictures, extended his hand to Gauri, who held it. The duo then smiled for the paparazzi stationed at the event. They were joined by Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li.

Aamir Khan, Gauri pose for paparazzi

In a photo, Aamir and Gauri, along with Shen Teng and Ma Li, made heart hands as they posed for the camera. They also laughed and shared brief conversations. For the event, Aamir wore a black kurta and white pyjama. He also wrapped a black and golden shawl around him. Gauri wore a floral saree.

As per GDToday, Aamir, Shen Teng and Ma Li will be part of the closing forum, themed Laughter is the Best Medicine. They will discuss "cross-cultural dialogue on the social impact and future of the comedy industry". The event started on April 9.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri

Last month, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri on the eve of his 60th birthday. They were then spotted together for the first time in public in Mumbai as they got into a car ahead of his birthday bash. Aamir had first stepped out of the building, and smiled for the paparazzi. He waited for Gauri and quickly escorted her to the car.

Aamir introduced his girlfriend to the media during an informal meet-and-greet event. “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding…She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically,” he said.

More about Aamir, his next film

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He later tied the knot with Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Fans will see Aamir in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film also features Genelia D'Souza in a pivotal role.