Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde says family is 'very happy' with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Bahut achi insaan hai'

Days after Aamir Khan introduced the media to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, the actor's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, has opened up about the family's reaction to Gauri. Last week, Aamir announced that he and Gauri had been dating for a year and a half when he met media persons for a meet-and-greet ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14. (Also read: Aamir Khan steps out with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the first time after going public. Watch) Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat spoke about his relationship with Gauri Spratt.

Nikhat on brother Aamir Khan and Gauri Pratt

On Thursday, Nikhat attended the trailer launch of her upcoming Malayalam film, L2: Empuraan, in Mumbai. On the sidelines of the event, Nikhat spoke to Times Applaud Trends and talked about Aamir and Gauri. “Hum log bahut khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki woh bahut hi achi insaan hain, aur hum bahut chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha (We’re very happy for Aamir and Gauri as she is a great human being. We want them to stay happy always).”

Interestingly, the L2: Empuraan trailer launch event saw a mention of Aamir on the stage, too, when director Prithviraj Sukumaran praised Nikhat's work in the film. "I did not know she was Aamir sir's sister. I know Aamir sir quite well. When the audition tapes came through, I told Priyatama, my casting director, that 'I want her (Nikhat)'. She (Priyatama) said, 'Oh yeah, she's wonderful. By the way, she's also Aamir sir's sister.' I said, 'Really?' Then I called Aamir sir...He (Aamir) just messaged me asking 'Is my sister good in the film?' So, I said, 'Sir, she's a lot better than good'," the actor-director told reporters at the event.

About Aamir Khan's partner Gauri Pratt

Last Thursday, Aamir stunned mediapersons and fans when he introduced Gauri at his pre-birthday bash. The two interacted with the media present and informed that they had been dating for 18 months at that point.

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and did a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. Her LinkedIn profile says she is also running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.