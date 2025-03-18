Aamir Khan steps out with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the first time after going public. Watch

After making his relationship official with Gauri Spratt, actor Aamir Khan made his first public with his girlfriend in Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple was clicked at the Excel office in Mumbai. The couple was spotted together at the Excel office in Mumbai, where they were clicked by photographers. Also read: Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt stuns in new picture from his pre-birthday meet Earlier this month, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri, revealing that they have been together for over a year.

Aamir Khan steps out with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

On Tuesday, Aamir and Gauri were spotted by the photographers outside Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai. As Gauri prepared to leave the office, Aamir waited outside, waving cordially at the paparazzi. Once she stepped out, he ensured she got into the car safely before joining her

A video captured by the paparazzi shows Gauri stepping into the car. She was filmed from a distance. She refrained from engaging with the media, opting instead to keep a low profile. This marks her first public outing since Aamir publicly confirmed their relationship.

Aamir was spotted wearing a stylish printed kurta paired with loose-fitting black pants, while Gauri opted for a crisp white shirt teamed with grey trousers.

Aamir on his relationship with Gauri

Earlier this month, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri, revealing that they have been together for over a year. The superstar, who turned 60 on March 14, introduced her partner to the media during an informal meet and greet event.

He said, “We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now. I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night”.

The actor has been married twice - to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He also spoke about marriage plans during the event. He said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years.