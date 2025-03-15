Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt stuns in new picture from his pre-birthday meet

Bollywood star Aamir Khan stunned everyone by introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media at this pre-birthday meet and greet last week at a hotel in Mumbai. Now, a new picture of Gauri has emerged on social media, giving a glimpse of her at the actor's pre-birthday celebration in Mumbai. Also read: Who is Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan's girlfriend? Mom of 6-year-old, owns a salon in Mumbai Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Gauri Spratt steals the spotlight in new photo

On Saturday, a new image of Gauri surfaced on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. In the photograph, Gauri exudes elegance as she wears a beautiful lavender kurta, perfectly paired with black leggings. Her smile lights up the frame as she beams with joy, posing effortlessly for the camera.

Aamir's fans were overjoyed as they caught a glimpse of Gauri's new photo.

"She looks so beautiful.” one wrote, with another gushing, “So cute even in a normal kurti. No wonder Aamir fell for her.”

Aamir on his relationship with Gauri

On Thursday, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri, revealing that they have been together for over a year. The superstar, who turned 60 on Friday, introduced her partner to the media during an informal meet and greet event.

He said, “We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now. I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night”.

The actor has been married twice - to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He also spoke about marriage plans during the event. He said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years.