Who is Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan's girlfriend? Mom of 6-year-old, owns a salon in Mumbai

Aamir Khan stunned fans and the media on Thursday as he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media at this pre-birthday meet and greet at a Mumbai hotel. The star, who turns 60 on Friday, brought Gauri to meet the mediapersons present at the event and even answered a few questions about her. (Also read: Aamir Khan introduces media to girlfriend Gauri, has known her for 25 years: ‘Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil gai’) Aamir Khan is dating Gauri Spratt, a woman from Bangalore.

Who is Gauri Pratt?

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and did a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too.

During her interaction with the media on Thursday, Gauri admitted that she is now working with Aamir at his production house. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. They started dating 18 months ago.

How Aamir and Gauri kept their relationship secret all this while

The biggest bombshell Aamir dropped on Thursday was that he and Gauri had been together for 18 months. Describing themselves as 'committed', Aamir joked with the media, "Dekha kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko (See, I did not let you get a wind of this)." There had been murmurs and even the odd unverified report of Aamir dating someone outside the industry. But for 18 months as one of India's biggest film stars dated someone, and hardly anybody knew.

Aamir revealed how he managed that. "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar," the actor said. But what about when Gauri visited Mumbai? After all, the actor admitted that he had introduced her to his family and kids, too. At this, Aamir took a light-hearted jibe at the other Khans and said, "Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho (The focus is not as much on my house. You guys miss things)." It's safe to say that the paparazzi's 'focus' on Aamir and his life will only increase for now.

Aamir turns 60 on March 14 and the actor says he has a dinner planned with family and friends. Gauri is, of course, attending. The actor will be next seen on screen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It will hit the screens this summer.