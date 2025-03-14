Internet is bowled over by Gauri Spratt's beauty; calls Aamir Khan's new girlfriend 'Katie Holmes lookalike'

Gauri Spratt is all that the internet can talk about since last evening. On Thursday, his birthday eve, actor Aamir Khan finally confirmed that he is indeed dating a woman named Gauri, whom he has known for 25 years. She was sitting next to him at the media meet and greet when he revealed all about the relationship but requested the media not to click her pictures. But the internet won't have it. (Also read: Aamir Khan introduces media to girlfriend Gauri, has known her for 25 years: ‘Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil gai’) Gauri Spratt is currently working with Aamir Khan Productions.

Soon, fans got their investigator hats on and went on a hunt for her images on the internet. And they found it. A stunning picture of Gauri has now landed on Reddit and has got the fans swooning.

Gauri Spratt stuns Reddit

Gauri looks gorgeous with a straight, dark hair and lean look in the candid shot. “Aamir Khan's new gf Gauri Spratt. Mamu bagged a baddie FR,” read the post.

Fans, too, were stunned by her good looks. “She looks the artsy types What a taste Aamir, what a taste,” wrote one. “She looks like katie holmes,” commented another. A person aggreed, “She looks like Katie Holmes fr.” Another person said, “I thought that’s Natasha Stankovic for a second! Both stunning women though!”

A comment read, “She looks like some Hollywood actress from early 2000s.”

Gauri Spratt is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore. Her Linkedin profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. They started dating 18 months ago.

Aamir introduces Gauri to the media

While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who hails from Bengaluru.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, who married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

During the press event, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate is he to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.

"We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team...so let's see how that goes," he said.