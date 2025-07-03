Aamir Khan turns up the heat as Dahaa in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, fans call it a ‘banger first look’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan makes a fiery appearance in the upcoming action extravaganza Coolie, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers unveiled the first look of Aamir’s character on Thursday, which has already set social media ablaze. Makers dropped Aamir Khan's first look from Coolie On Thursday.

Makers drop Aamir's first look

The makers, Sun Pictures, dropped Aamir's first look on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, where he is introduced as Dahaa, a rugged, intense figure clad in a dark vest, calmly puffing a pipe with a look that could kill. Though his role is a special cameo, his striking presence hints at something far more impactful, possibly a game-changing twist in the film’s plot.

Fans react

Fans were awestruck and flooded social media with excitement. One user wrote, “Most awaited character (fire emoji).” Another fan commented, "Mr Perfectionist in a Lokesh Kanagaraj frame. Dream combo." Another fan wrote, "Damn. This cameo is going to be something. Can’t wait for it #Coolie. We all can soon expect some great update". One fan applauded the coming together of North and South actors and wrote, "South and North record-making stars joining. Thalaivar is coming to save the industry."

About Coolie

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film boasts a powerful ensemble featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruthi Haasan in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for stylish and gritty action films like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, the movie is being mounted on a whopping budget of ₹375 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films of 2025.

Scheduled to hit theatres on August 14 just ahead of Independence Day, Coolie will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, targeting a massive pan-Indian audience. The film is set to go head-to-head with YRF’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani—setting the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated box office clashes.