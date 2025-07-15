Panchayat actor Aasif Khan hospitalised after facing ‘health issues’, pens note: ‘Don’t take one day for granted'

Actor Aasif Khan, who shot to fame after appearing in the popular web series Panchayat, faced sudden health issues owing to which he was hospitalised in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share that he is doing better and penned an emotional note on not taking ‘life for granted.’ (Also read: Faisal Malik reveals how Panchayat actors are paid: 'They increase your fees in next season only if you…')

Aashif Khan played a supporting role in Panchayat.

Aasif hospitalised

In his Instagram Stories, Aashif shared a picture from what seemed to be the hospital room, and wrote in the caption, “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”

Aasif's note via Instagram Stories.

'I've been dealing with some health issues'

He shared another note on his Instagram Stories, in which he gave an update on his health and thanked everyone for their kind concern. The note read, “Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts (red heart and folded hands emoticons).”

Aasif shared an health update on his Instagram Stories.

Panchayat is a critically acclaimed Indian web series created by The Viral Fever (TVF). Set in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, the series follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a job as a village secretary due to limited job prospects. The show currently has four seasons and is available to stream on Prime Video.