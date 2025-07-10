Faisal Malik reveals how Panchayat actors are paid: 'They increase your fees in next season only if you…'

Panchayat has steadily grown into one of India’s most beloved web series, with each of its four seasons striking a chord with audiences. As fans eagerly await Season 5, many are curious about what goes on behind the scenes, particularly regarding how much the actors are paid. Now, in a conversation with The Raunac Podcast, actor Faisal Malik, who plays Prahlad Cha, has opened up about the cast’s salaries and whether their fees increase with each new season. Faisal Malik as grief-stricken Prahlad Chat in Panchayat.(Instagram)

Faisal Malik explains the payment process

While Faisal didn't directly reveal the amount he is paid for the show, he assured fans with a simple “Sab acha hai” (everything’s good), hinting that he is content with his earnings. Explaining the payment structure, he said, “Payments happen in various ways. Some are paid on a per-day basis, some receive a lump sum. Ideally, the structure followed by corporates today divides salaries on a per-day basis, calculated according to the number of days you're working on the project. Then they convert it into instalments. A certain amount is paid at the time of signing, then at the start of the shoot, midway through, at the end of the shoot, after dubbing, and finally post-release. So the payment happens in about five segments, spread over a year. Until your show is released, you don’t receive the final instalment.”

When asked whether the salary increases with each season's success, Faisal shared, “They only increase your fees if you’ve had that written into your contract. The performance of the show doesn’t really change anything. I had included that clause in my contract. Sab acha hai.”

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a critically acclaimed Indian web series created by The Viral Fever (TVF). Set in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, the series follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a job as a village secretary due to limited job prospects.

The ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Saanvika, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik. Known for its heartwarming storytelling, slice-of-life humour, and relatable characters, the show currently has four seasons and is available to stream on Prime Video.