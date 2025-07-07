Panchayat season 4 delivers the biggest opening ever for the series, Amazon Prime Video announces season 5

The highly-awaited season 4 of Panchayat premiered on Prime Video on June 24. The show has already delivered the highest opening in the franchise’s history during launch week. On Monday, Amazon Prime Video officially announced that the show will return for season 5. (Also read: Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat season 4 finale gets lowest rating, fans call it 'disappointing ending’) Panchayat will return with season 5 on Prime Video.

Panchayat season 5 confirmed

The latest season recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership. On launch day, Panchayat Season 4 trended among the Top 10 titles in over 42 countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, and UAE among others, and was streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week. In India, it has been trending at #1 spot.

Prime Video has confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026. Sharing the announcement on their official Instagram account, Prime Video wrote in the caption, “Hi 5 👋 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye (Get ready to come to Phulera for another ride). PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.”

In a statement, Manish Menghani, Director & Head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling. The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), said, “It has been a truly extraordinary journey collaborating with Prime Video to bring Panchayat to life and witness its incredible growth over the years. This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it beautifully captures the charm, humor, and nuances of rural India, celebrating the power of simple, human storytelling. Panchayat reflects the shared vision and values we hold with Prime Video: to tell meaningful, relatable stories that resonate with audiences across geographies. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received—not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible cast and crew whose passion and dedication made this journey possible, and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us. We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026.”

Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya & Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.