Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat season 4 finale gets lowest rating, fans call it 'disappointing ending’

The fourth season of the web series Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, received a mixed response upon its release. While some viewers appreciated the nostalgic feel, others felt the show lost its comedic charm and simplicity amidst the election drama. In fact, the season 4 finale of Panchayat has been rated as the worst ending in the series so far. Also read: Panchayat actor Sanvikaa shares cryptic note on not being treated equally: ‘I wish I was an insider’ The fourth season of the series premiered on Prime Video on June 24.

Panchayat finale ratings

According to IMDb, the final episode of Season 1, "Jab Jaago Tabhi Savera," has a rating of 8.8. The season 2 finale episode, titled Parivaar, boasts a stellar 9.6 rating, while the season 3 finale, Hamla, scores a remarkable 9. Currently, the latest season's finale, titled Dabdaba, holds an 8.4 rating, marking the lowest among the series' finale episodes so far.

Social media users also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disappointment. “Finished watching...Disappointed to the core. Slow Even boring in some parts.. Lacked the USP comedy... unexpected downfall,” one wrote, with another sharing, “I am really disappointed with the ending.But I can understand they have to setup for next season.”

“I didn't like Panchayat new season 4… too much bad politics... On top of it ending is not good.. why the they made it like this and ruined a good series,” shared one social media user, with another mentioning, “Panchayat season 4 felt like attending a wedding you didn't even want to go to, but you're forced to sit till the end”.

“Worst ending PANCHAYAT season 4. Disappointed,” one noted.

About Panchayat season 4

The season marked the return of Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. This time, the plot is focused on the election season in Phulera, along with the drama and tension it brings along. Barely hours after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, the series fell prey to piracy, with all eight episodes getting leaked on unauthorised platforms.

As per Hindustan Times, the latest season, focused on Phulera's Panchayat elections, completely disregards what had made the show great - simplicity and relatability. “Panchayat season 4 sees formula creeping in finally, and also an overload of the murkiness of politics over the simplicity of human emotions... The new season also feels more manufactured than before, with the sameness of formula appearing to finally show its face here. That robs the narrative of the freshness that Panchayat had managed to retain for three seasons,” it read.