Panchayat actor Sanvikaa shares cryptic note on not being treated equally: ‘I wish I was an insider’

Panchayat actor Sanvikaa, whose real name is Pooja Singh, has shared a cryptic post on the lack of respect and not being treated equally in the entertainment industry. Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Sanvikaa also talked about wanting to be an "insider or maybe from a very powerful background". However, Sanvikaa didn't share any further details about what incident made her feel this way. (Also Read | Panchayat is like a government job for me: Sanvikaa) Sanvikaa spoke about her life in the entertainment industry. (Instagram)

Sanvikaa on lack of respect and equality in industry

Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in the comedy-drama series, said that if she received what she wished for, her "battles would have been lesser". She wrote, "Sometimes I wish I was an insider or maybe from a very powerful background, things would have been so much easier (maybe, I don't know). As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal. The battles would have been lesser. Hanging on... (smiling emoji)."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sanvikaa shared a note.

About Sanvikaa

As per a Times of India report, Sanvikaa is from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, who quit engineering to pursue acting. She moved to Mumbai and worked as a costume assistant before starting auditions. Apart from Panchayat 2, she has also starred in the web series Lakhan Leela Bhargava and Hajamat.

Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Sanvikaa had compared Panchayat to "a government job". "Panchayat is a big support system for me, it’s like (the security offered by) a government job so I can experiment with the choice of work which I do. The makers were very clear about the progression of my character. A few seconds cameo in the first season to gradual progression in preceding seasons, they had it all planned," she had said.

About Panchayat

The season four of the series will premiere on Prime Video on June 24. The upcoming season will see the return of Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha--each contributing to the growing political tension in Phulera.

Season 3 of Panchayat concluded on a tense cliffhanger, and the stakes were raised considerably. The series had built up to a shocking confrontation between the villagers of Phulera and the goons of MLA Chandrakishore. The escalating tension between the two sides culminated in a violent face-off, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting answers.

The cliffhanger featured an attack on the local leadership, with Pradhanji sustaining a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while Abhishek's preparations for the CAT examination were disrupted by the ensuing violence. Season 4 promises to pick up right from where season 3 left off, delving into the aftermath of the political violence and the unresolved questions surrounding the Panchayat elections.

If the teaser trailer is anything to go by, Phulera appears to have turned into a political battleground, with campaign slogans, fiery rallies, and underhanded tactics. The contest for the Pradhan's seat intensifies between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, and directed by Mishra along with Akshat Vijaywargiya, the new season promises to bring back the show's signature blend of satire, warmth, and rustic charm.

with ANI inputs