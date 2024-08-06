Panchayat is like a government job for me: Sanvikaa

Actor Sanvikaa, best known for her role of Rinki in the OTT series Panchayat, says having a hit show in her kitty gives her the liberty to go slow and pick roles and good shows. Panchayat actor Sanvikaa(Instagram)

“I am getting good and better audition calls which are powerful leading roles. I am giving auditions, and the good thing is that makers are trying to experiment with me in different genres. Panchayat is a big support system for me, it’s like (the security offered by) a government job so I can experiment with the choice of work which I do,” says the actor who also featured in producer-director Saurabh Tiwari’s show Lakhan-Leela-Bhargav (2023) opposite actor Ravi Dubey.

Sanvikaa(Instagram)

From a 30-second cameo to playing lead, she says it’s a dream phase for her.

“The makers were very clear about the progression of my character. A few seconds cameo in the first season to gradual progression in preceding seasons, they had it all planned. Waiting after my last-minute introduction in the show in 2020 to my next appearance in 2002 was tough but Mumbai teaches you and my quest to do good work since I came here in 2016 has taught me patience. Hopefully, in season 4 and 5 our (love) story will prosper more,” she says.

Sanvikaa in a scene from Panchayat(Instagram)

Sanvikaa is thrilled with the show’s response. “Both seasons were hits but the response to the third season was at another level. Ab bahut zyada mehnat karni padegi kyonki expectation bahut badh gaya hai. I didn’t expect this, and I guess these are once-in-a-lifetime type of moments.”

The actor will next be seen in director Akhil Sachdeva’s series Hajamat with actors Jameel Khan and Anshuman Pushkar. The series was showcased at Mami Mumbai Festival and will hopefully stream soon.

“This is a critical phase of my career. You get offers where people are keen on you, but you are not sure, whereas what you want may not materialise. So, to balance both, one must wait. I am just waiting for everything to fall into place. If you want to do character roles then opportunities are plenty but to play a good lead role you need to have patience. Restlessness does happen but I can’t afford to take the wrong step! Thankfully, now we have digital and social media work to make money and stay afloat. So, when not working I am doing workshops and working on my craft,” she ends.