Priyanka Chopra gets on a video call with Panchayat’s Pradhan ji, asks him to send lauki: ‘We don’t get it in New York’

In an unexpected and fun meet-up, actor Priyanka Chopra got on a video call with actor Raghubir Yadav, aka Pradhan ji from Panchayat. And their conversation was a hilarious mix of fun and quirky requests from Priyanka asking him to send some 'lauki' to New York, while Pradhan ji playfully warned her to be careful with those action scenes. The video featuring Priyanka Chopra and Raghubir Yadav was released on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra's fun conversation with Pradhanji

On Thursday, a video featuring a video call of Priyanka and Raghubir, was released on YouTube by Prime Video.

The video features Priyanka and Raghubir playfully teasing each other about their respective projects. Raghubir praised Priyanka for her latest film, Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. The video features Priyanka asking Pradhan ji to send over some lauki (bottle gourd) from Phulera, saying that it is nowhere to be found in New York. The bottle gourd is an important plot element in Raghubir's show, Panchayat.

The video begins with Raghubir’s character Pradhan ji from Panchayat getting on the call with Priyanka.

“Sachiv ji, zara dekhiye toh, kya dhamaal machaya hai Priyanka bitiya ne. Hum shubhkaamnayein de dete hain unko. (Sachiv ji, have you seen the kind of excitement Priyanka bitiya has stirred up? Let me congratulate her)," he said.

He then connects with Priyanka over a video call, and tells her that the village of Phulera is proud of her. Priyanka responds to him by saying, “Arey to isi baat pe thodi lauki yahaa bhi bhijwa dijiye na. New York mein kahi nahi milti. (Well then, on that note, do send some lauki (bottle gourd) here too. You just can’t find it anywhere in New York)."

More about the video

He then asks Priyanka to text him her address, and promises to send over ‘lauki’ from Phulera. Priyanka then responded in Panchayat-style, “Dekh raha hai Binod? Humare liye Phulera se lauki aa rahi hai. (Are you seeing this, Binod? We’re getting lauki all the way from Phulera)." Priyanka shared that she watched Panchayat Season 4, calling him the true star of the elections.

Social media users are loving the Priyanka-Panchayat crossover. One wrote, “Woww what a collaboration Desi girl with our pradhan ji”, with another adding, “Priyanka and Pradhan ji before GTA 6."

A third comment read, “Collab nobody saw coming”. One wrote, “What a collaboration..Funny and lovely." “What a surprise,” one mentioned.