Wasim Akram says he’s not afraid to speak his mind on ‘mentor and friend’ Imran Khan: ‘Nobody will tell me what to do’

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram showed no fear in speaking publicly about the health of his “friend and mentor” Imran Khan, despite the political sensitivity surrounding the former Pakistan captain’s imprisonment. Wasim Akram's emotional message for Imran Khan

In an interview with The Athletic, Akram, speaking from his home in Lahore, joined a growing chorus of cricketing legends who have publicly expressed concern over Imran’s condition.

“Imran Khan was my mentor,” he said. “He’s my friend, I miss him a lot. I haven’t spoken to him for three years. It’s so unfortunate, politically, what’s happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that.”

Imran, Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain and former prime minister, has been imprisoned since 2023 after being convicted in corruption-related cases, which he denies. His reported health problems in prison have drawn renewed attention from the global cricketing fraternity.

Former captains renew appeal Earlier this year, former international captains, including India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, and Australia’s Greg and Ian Chappell, wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking proper medical care for Imran.

A second appeal followed in August, with 22 former international captains again urging the Pakistan government to ensure that Imran receives appropriate medical treatment. The letter came after concerns over how a Supreme Court-directed medical examination had been handled.

Imran’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have also repeatedly raised concerns over their father’s health and treatment in prison.

During the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and England, Sky Sports aired an interview with the two brothers during lunch on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord’s. In the 18-minute conversation with former England captain Michael Atherton, they expressed fears for their father’s life.

The Pakistan Cricket Board subsequently lodged a complaint with Sky Sports over the broadcast. Reports said Pakistan’s players had briefly considered not returning to the field for the afternoon session, although the issue was later defused following talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“There was a bit of uproar here after that,” Akram said. “I then read that the Pakistani government came up with how many visits he (Imran) has had, with all the numbers included, with all the phone calls he has had. But, you know, it’s difficult to believe, and hard to know what to believe right now.”

Nobody will tell me what to do’ Akram was also asked whether he was comfortable speaking openly about Imran given the political sensitivity of the subject.

“I’m OK. As long as I don’t get too into the politics or the legal side of things I can speak my mind, nobody will tell me what to do,” he said.

“I’m talking to you now, I’m speaking my mind and this is what’s on my mind. I don’t want to get involved in politics, I’m not a politician. Whatever decision has been made by the court of law… we have to… all of us kind of have to go along with it.”

While several international greats have spoken out over Imran’s health, only a handful of prominent former Pakistan players — including Ramiz Raja, Moin Khan and Javed Miandad — have done so publicly from within the country.

Akram, too, was careful to separate his concerns over Imran’s health from the political and legal questions surrounding his imprisonment.

“I’m speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail,” he said.

“We need to safeguard his health. We don’t know what’s happening, the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I’m worried. I miss him a lot.”