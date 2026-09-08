BCCI announces Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners for India Home Cricket

The BCCI has announced Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India's home cricket, with the three partnerships valued at over ₹130 crore for two seasons, a 44 per cent increase over the previous cycle. The partnerships further broaden the BCCI's commercial portfolio (AP)

The partnerships further broaden the BCCI's commercial portfolio, bringing together leading brands across the beverage, insurance and AI technology sectors and creating new opportunities to connect with cricket fans.

They reflect the versatility of Indian cricket as a platform for businesses to build visibility, reach consumers and engage with a large and passionate fan base.

The partnerships will begin with India's upcoming home series against the West Indies and run through March 2028, covering the Board's home international cricket during the period.

Commenting on the announcement, BCCI president Mithun Manhas, said: "The signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem."

"The big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI."

"Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders."

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, said: "The significant growth in the value of our home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India."