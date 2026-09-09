Wasim Akram exposes Pakistan’s deeper cricket crisis after ‘unsurprising’ England losses: ‘Can only clap with two hands’

Wasim Akram , the legendary Pakistan fast bowler, has sympathy for the current crop of players but also believes the mentality of some of them is adding to Pakistan cricket’s problems rather than helping the team recover.

The two losses in England are part of Pakistan’s long-standing problems in Test cricket. They have lost 15 of their last 20 Tests and currently sit at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

In August 2016, Pakistan reached the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in their history after a 2-2 draw in England . A decade on, Pakistan find themselves gasping for breath in the format they once dominated. They have already conceded this Test series 0-2 in England and are staring down the barrel of a whitewash.

How did Wasim Akram respond to Pakistan's recent defeats and issues within the cricket team?

How did Wasim Akram respond to Pakistan's recent defeats and issues within the cricket team?

Why did the PCB send seven players and two coaches back home during the England tour?

Why did the PCB send seven players and two coaches back home during the England tour?

“But in Pakistan we have a saying: ‘You can only clap with two hands’,” he told The Athletic.

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The remark came days after Pakistan cricket was rocked by an off-field turmoil. Following the loss at Lord’s in the second Test against England, seven Pakistan players and two coaches, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, were sent back home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, shortly after which former captain Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the committee. The PCB later announced on Monday that it was holding a disciplinary inquiry into behaviour “following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally.”

Wasim admitted that the series result did not surprise him, saying he knew Pakistan would struggle to avoid a whitewash against England.

“I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England,” he said. “Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It’s not rocket science.”

But the problems, he said, run deeper.

“I get asked all the time, ‘Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?’ But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there’s nothing else there. The systems aren’t there below that. The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there’s no consistency, no patience.

“That dribbles down to the fans, too. They see the team lose and they want to rip it all up, too. We’ve done that so many times and now there is nothing really left.”

Pakistan are now gearing up for the final Test against England, hoping to salvage a consolation win and avoid a series whitewash.