Wasim Akram exposes Pakistan’s deeper cricket crisis after ‘unsurprising’ England losses: ‘Can only clap with two hands’
The two losses in England are part of Pakistan’s long-standing problems in Test cricket. They have lost 15 of their last 20 Tests
In August 2016, Pakistan reached the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in their history after a 2-2 draw in England. A decade on, Pakistan find themselves gasping for breath in the format they once dominated. They have already conceded this Test series 0-2 in England and are staring down the barrel of a whitewash.
The two losses in England are part of Pakistan’s long-standing problems in Test cricket. They have lost 15 of their last 20 Tests and currently sit at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.
Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistan fast bowler, has sympathy for the current crop of players but also believes the mentality of some of them is adding to Pakistan cricket’s problems rather than helping the team recover.
Deep Dive
“But in Pakistan we have a saying: ‘You can only clap with two hands’,” he told The Athletic.
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The remark came days after Pakistan cricket was rocked by an off-field turmoil. Following the loss at Lord’s in the second Test against England, seven Pakistan players and two coaches, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, were sent back home.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, shortly after which former captain Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the committee. The PCB later announced on Monday that it was holding a disciplinary inquiry into behaviour “following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally.”
Wasim admitted that the series result did not surprise him, saying he knew Pakistan would struggle to avoid a whitewash against England.
“I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England,” he said. “Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It’s not rocket science.”
But the problems, he said, run deeper.
“I get asked all the time, ‘Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?’ But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there’s nothing else there. The systems aren’t there below that. The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there’s no consistency, no patience.
“That dribbles down to the fans, too. They see the team lose and they want to rip it all up, too. We’ve done that so many times and now there is nothing really left.”
Pakistan are now gearing up for the final Test against England, hoping to salvage a consolation win and avoid a series whitewash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More