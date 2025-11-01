AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist warns ‘using phone in toilet raises hemorrhoid risk by 46%’; 7 reasons to drop habit

Do you also take your phone with you to the toilet? A majority of people use their phones in the bathroom, with 3 in 4 Americans admitting to doing so, according to a 2025 survey. While those few minutes of scrolling can help you pass your time, it could also have a negative impact on your gut and pelvic floor. Adults who use smartphones while on the toilet are 46 percent more likely to develop hemorrhoids. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a board-certified gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shared ‘7 reasons to leave your phone off the toilet.’

7 reasons not to use your phone in the toilet

In an Instagram post shared on November 1, where he explained 7 reasons to not scroll your phone in the loo, Dr Sethi wrote, “That quick scroll can quietly harm your gut and hygiene more than you realise. From spreading bacteria to straining your pelvic floor, these habits are doing your body no favours. Here’s what most people get wrong about bathroom phone time — and what to do instead.”

1. Scrolling on the loo raises hemorrhoid risk by 46 percent.

Adults who use smartphones while on the toilet are 46 percent more likely to develop hemorrhoids, even when accounting for fibre intake, age, exercise, weight, and straining, the gastroenterologist highlighted.

2. You end up sitting WAY longer.

According to Dr Sethi, 37 percent of smartphone users spend more than 5 minutes per toilet visit, compared to just 7.1 percent of non-users, and prolonged sitting raises pressure on anal tissues.

3. Linger less, risk less.

“Spending over five minutes per bathroom visit increases hemorrhoid risk, even more than straining,” the gut doctor pointed out.

4. The pelvic floor gets no backup.

“Unlike chairs or couches, toilet seats offer no support to your pelvic floor,” the gastroenterologist stressed. Therefore, without that support, prolonged sitting increases pressure on hemorrhoidal cushions, which can be harmful in the long run.

5. Your apps are built to trap your attention.

“Scrolling the news or social media tricks your brain into losing track of time, making bathroom breaks longer without you even realising it,” Dr Sethi wrote.

6. Hemorrhoids are no joke.

About 50-66 percent of people experience hemorrhoids in their lifetime, the gastroenterologist highlighted. These patients account for nearly 4 million US medical visits and over $800 million in annual healthcare costs.

7. Keep it short: 5 minutes max.

Lastly, Dr Sethi shared a hack, saying, “Bathroom breaks should be under 5 minutes. A ‘two TikTok limit’ is a cheeky but useful rule to follow. Your gut (and bottom) deserves better. Leave the phone. Save your time. Save your tush.”

