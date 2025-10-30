Oxford-trained doctor shares 5 signs of breast cancer you shouldn't miss: ‘Everyone has heard of lumps, but…’

When malignant cells grow uncontrollably in breast tissue, most commonly starting in the milk ducts or lobules, it can lead to breast cancer. Generally, symptoms of breast cancer include lumps. Every month, a week after your period, be sure to examine your boobs. (Freepik)

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer globally and in women worldwide, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases diagnosed in 2022. Therefore, women need to be aware of some crucial signs and symptoms, as early detection can save lives.

‘Self-examination saves lives’

Dr Tanaya, an Oxford University-trained doctor, trainee gynaecologist, and embryologist, also known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram, shared a video on October 28 where she talked about the 5 signs of breast cancer no woman should ignore.

Sharing the video, Dr Tanya wrote, “October is breast cancer awareness month. So, this month, why not promise yourself to take good care of your breasts? Every month, a week after your period, be sure to examine your boobs. Look for lumps, skin changes, discharge, or any sudden changes - If something seems wrong, see a doctor, because remember, self-breast examination saves lives.”

5 signs of breast cancer

Dr Tanya stressed that women should take the time to examine themselves, because though everyone has heard of lumps, there are other signs also that tell you about breast cancer. Furthermore, she advised women always to examine themselves after 1 week of their period.

Here are 5 signs, as per Dr Tanya, that you should be aware of regarding breast cancer.

Dr Tanya stressed that women should take the time to examine themselves. (Google Gemini)

1. No discharge from your nipples: Dr Tanya highlighted that if there is some discharge from your nipples, it could be an alarming sign, and you should be getting checked by an expert.

2. No sudden colour changes: There should not be any sudden colour changes in the skin, along with sudden redness and swelling.

3. No texture: Dr Tanya also stressed that there shouldn't be any texture range on the skin of your breasts. In medical terms, it is known as the 'peau d'orange' sign, which is described as a skin texture change characterised by dimpling and thickening, resembling the skin of an orange.

4. No growth: Any new growth, lump, or any sudden changes in the nipples are alarming signs and should be checked by an expert.

5. Check your ABCs: Naming armpits, breasts, and collarbones as ABCs, Dr Tanya stressed that you should check your armpit and your collarbones for any lumps or sudden changes. “You should check your ABCs while examining yourself for breast cancer. If there are any new changes, before googling it, consult your doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.