Cancer surgeon shares what average age of breast cancer patients in India is: Shockingly, 15% cases occur in women...

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer caused an estimated 670 000 deaths globally in 2022, making this an important disease to be aware of. Dr Sudipto De, an oncologist is sounding the alarm: breast cancer is no longer a disease exclusive to women over 50. Also read | Oncologist shares 6 questions to ask your doctor after an early breast cancer diagnosis Dr Sudipto De shared that genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2, family history, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, stress, and delayed childbearing are contributing factors to the breast cancer cases in India.(Pexel)

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a stark reality: the average age for breast cancer in India is 45, and cases among women in their 20s and 30s are on the rise. Dr De, who practices at Metro Heart Institute with Multispecialty, Faridabad, highlighted this in an October 27 Instagram post, writing, “Even young women in their 30s can get breast cancer. Awareness can save lives.”

Alarming breast cancer statistics

In the video he posted, Dr De discussed the occurrence of breast cancer in younger women, challenging the common association of the disease primarily with those over 50. He further explained that risk factors for this younger onset include genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2, family history, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, stress, and delaying marriage and childbearing.

According to Dr De, “Breast Cancer in young women is on the rise — even in their 20s and 30s. Nearly 15-20 percent of all cases in India occur under the age of 40. Why? Genetic causes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, family history of breast or ovarian cancer, lifestyle factors: obesity, lack of exercise, alcohol, stress, delayed childbirth or no breastfeeding.”

Know your breast cancer risk, take action

What can you do? To combat this higher risk, Dr De urged women to understand their family history, consult with doctors for genetic counseling and testing, and begin earlier screenings if necessary.

He said you should:

⦿ Be aware of your body and any new changes

⦿ If you have a family history, ask about genetic counselling

⦿ Maintain a healthy lifestyle and regular check-ups

According to Dr De, earlier detection through screening is the key to catching symptoms early and ensuring aggressive treatment that leads to favourable long-term outcomes. He concluded, “Early detection saves lives. Even aggressive cancers in young women are curable when detected early. Share this to spread awareness — someone younger than you might need to hear it.”

In the video he posted, Dr De said, “Can breast cancer happen in young people? People mostly associate breast cancer with those who are above the age of 50. But the average age of breast cancer in India is lower. It is 45. And here we are also seeing patients who are in their 30s and 20s. Around 15 to 20 percent of the cases we are seeing today are found below the age of 40.”

“But what is the good news? If you get screened sooner, your symptoms are caught very early, and your breast cancer is also detected in the early stages. Because of this, we are able to make your treatment more aggressive and can give you very good long-term results. So yes, breast cancer can happen in young people too. Know your risk, get screening done, and do not ignore any new changes,” he said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.