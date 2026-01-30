Health coach shares 7-point diet cheatsheet to get slimmer waist in 28 days: ‘Your waist isn’t genetic’

With the second month of 2026 about to begin, who among us whose New Year’s resolution was to lose weight, is likely starting to see the first signs of their hard work paying off. However, since the journey to sustainably reduce the waistline is a marathon instead of a sprint, there is still work to be done. Having an early dinner is non-negotiable when weight loss is the goal, according to Mankirat. (Pexel)

Following the right diet and creating a calorie deficit is crucial when it comes to cutting weight. Taking to Instagram on January 29, certified fitness coach and the director of Fettle Fitness Hub, Mankirat Kaur, highlighted that it does not mean that we should be starving ourselves. Instead, we should focus on fixing “the reason” that our waist “refuses to shrink.”

She shared the following pointers to get noticeable results from the diet within 28 days, helping us to make the month of February truly count on the way to our fitness goals.