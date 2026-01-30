Health coach shares 7-point diet cheatsheet to get slimmer waist in 28 days: ‘Your waist isn’t genetic’
Mankirat states that waistline is not genetic. It is hormonal, insulin-drive, and can be modified with the right approach.
With the second month of 2026 about to begin, who among us whose New Year’s resolution was to lose weight, is likely starting to see the first signs of their hard work paying off. However, since the journey to sustainably reduce the waistline is a marathon instead of a sprint, there is still work to be done.
Following the right diet and creating a calorie deficit is crucial when it comes to cutting weight. Taking to Instagram on January 29, certified fitness coach and the director of Fettle Fitness Hub, Mankirat Kaur, highlighted that it does not mean that we should be starving ourselves. Instead, we should focus on fixing “the reason” that our waist “refuses to shrink.”
She shared the following pointers to get noticeable results from the diet within 28 days, helping us to make the month of February truly count on the way to our fitness goals.
1. Protein in every meal
If an individual is not able to reduce their waistline, their insulin levels are likely not stable. Making protein a part of every meal helps. It can be eggs, paneer, curd, dal, or tofu.
2. One bowl of raw vegetables daily
While bloating may look like fat, that is actually not the case. Vegetables such as cucumber, carrot, beetroot, and cabbage help the situation by reducing inflammation and water retention.
3. Soaked seeds every morning
Consuming soaked pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds every morning improves hormone support and appetite control. “Skipping this is why cravings win every evening,” shared Mankirat.
4. One fruit only
While fruits are healthy, when we eat them matters as well. Eating fruits on their own spikes sugar levels and leads to stubborn belly fat. It is better to pair them with nuts and proteins.
5. No liquid calories
Juices, fancy coffee brews and health drinks are “hidden waist killers,” according to Mankirat. “Drink water. Period.”
6. Dinner before 8 pm
Keeping dinner time before eight in the evening is non-negotiable when it comes to losing belly fat. Late dinners lead to high cortisol and more belly fat storage.
7. 10 to 15 min walk after dinner
It is a small habit that can make a massive difference to the waistline over the days.
‘Your waist isn’t genetic,” shared Mankirat. “It’s hormonal, insulin-driven, and reversible.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
