Cardiologist shares 10 cautionary pointers about flu season: ‘Not just a virus to push through’
While influenza infection is a common seasonal disease, it has the potential to land individuals in hospitals if not taken seriously, shares Dr Yaranov.
With January coming to an end, the flu season is at the door. Though we may not wish to answer it, in a populous country like ours, one is seldom safe from the influenza virus, which is usually responsible for the common flu.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are nearly a billion cases of the flu annually, even though many recover without treatment. However, taking to Instagram on January 29, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, cautioned that one should not always take the disease lightly.
Things to keep in mind about the common flu
- Influenza is not “just a virus you push through,” shared Dr Yaranov. It sends people to the hospital every year.
- Flu deterioration can be fast and unforgiving. Feeling alright on one day is not a guarantee of health for the following day.
- “Your immune system isn’t a force field,” noted Dr Yaranov. It is wise not to mistake confidence for immunity.
- The influenza virus doesn’t stop at the lungs. It can inflame the heart, destabilise heart failure, trigger arrhythmias, and precipitate heart attacks and strokes.
- An individual with heart disease, cardiomyopathy, LVAD, or a transplant should not be “casual” about the flu.
- While the influenza vaccine is not perfect, it does lower the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death.
- The flu vaccine does not cause the flu. “That myth has expired,” observed Dr Yaranov.
- “Powering through” sickness is not grit, it’s risk.
- If a sick person has heart failure, they should immediately contact the doctor. Some medications may need adjustment, and it is wise not to wait or self-dose.
- The biggest mistake every flu season, as per Dr Yaranov, is underestimating the virus until it’s too late.
Symptoms of the common flu
According to the WHO website, the symptoms of the common flu begin two days after a person has been infected by the virus. They generally include the following:
- Sudden onset of fever
- Cough (usually dry)
- Headache
- Muscle and joint pain
- Severe malaise (feeling unwell)
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
