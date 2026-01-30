Cardiologist shares 10 cautionary pointers about flu season: ‘Not just a virus to push through’

With January coming to an end, the flu season is at the door. Though we may not wish to answer it, in a populous country like ours, one is seldom safe from the influenza virus, which is usually responsible for the common flu. Confidence and immunity are not the same when it comes to the common flu, warns Dr Yaranov. (Pexel)

Also Read | Getting a heart attack while home alone? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares practical guide on what to do

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are nearly a billion cases of the flu annually, even though many recover without treatment. However, taking to Instagram on January 29, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, cautioned that one should not always take the disease lightly.