Orthopaedic surgeon explains why bones are central to fitness; shares 3 ways to improve bone health in your routine

As fitness conversations evolve in 2026, there's a clear move away from quick fixes and dramatic transformations towards long-term health and sustainability. More people are beginning to understand that true fitness isn't just about visible muscles, shrinking waistlines, or high-intensity challenges - it's about building a body that stays mobile, resilient, and pain-free with age. At the centre of this shift is an often-overlooked foundation of health: bone strength. Prioritising bone health today isn't just a fitness goal; it's an investment in independence, comfort, and quality of life in the years to come.

Dr Akhilesh Rathi - the Director of Robotics, Joint replacement, Orthopedics and Sports Injury at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar and the Founder of Rathi Orthopedics and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi - spoke to HT Lifestyle, explaining, “Bone health is influenced by three pillars: nutrition, movement, and lifestyle habits. When these work together, they not only reduce the risk of osteoporosis and joint damage but also improve posture, stamina, and overall quality of life.”

Nutrition

According to Dr Rathi, bones are living tissues that constantly remodel themselves and for this process, they need constant nourishment. Calcium is essential for bone health but it works best when supported by vitamin D, protein and other micronutrients like magnesium and phosphorus.

The surgeon explains, “In today’s fast-paced lifestyles, irregular meals and highly processed foods often lead to nutritional gaps that quietly weaken bones over time. Paying attention to what fuels the body is one of the simplest yet most powerful steps toward lifelong skeletal health.”

He recommends the following nutritional sources for both men and women to support bone health:

Dairy products or fortified alternatives

Green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli

Nuts, seeds, and pulses

Adequate sunlight exposure for natural vitamin D

Dr Rathi adds, “For women, especially after 35, declining estrogen levels can accelerate bone loss. Men, on the other hand, often underestimate their risk and ignore early signs of weakening bones. A balanced diet, combined with regular health check-ups, can prevent silent bone loss in both.”

Exercise

Exercise is as important for bone health as nutrition, but Dr Rathi notes that not all movement benefits the bones in the same way. He explains, “Weight-bearing activities such as walking, jogging, stair climbing, yoga, and strength training stimulate bone formation and slow down bone loss. Resistance exercises help bones adapt to load, making them stronger and more resilient. At the same time, flexibility and balance-focused practices reduce the risk of falls and injuries, especially as people grow older. The goal is not intensity for its own sake, but consistency and variety in movement.”

The surgeon also highlights that not all kinds of exercise benefits skeletal health, if other factors are ignored. He points out that men often focus on heavy lifting while ignoring flexibility and joint alignment. Women, on the other hand, may ignore strength training altogether, due to myths on bulking up. However, both these approaches need correction.

Dr Rathi suggests, “Smart, guided strength training, combined with balance and mobility exercises, is the safest path forward. Consistency matters more than intensity. Thirty to forty minutes of mindful movement most days of the week can significantly reduce joint wear and fracture risk.”

Exercise is an essential part of maintaining bone strength.(Unsplash)

Lifestyle changes

Some lifestyle habits also have a significant impact on bone health. According to the surgeon, long hours of sitting, poor posture, inadequate sleep, smoking, excessive caffeine and minimal sun exposure can gradually weaken bones.

Dr Rathi recommends, “Small daily choices - standing up frequently, maintaining good posture, choosing supportive footwear, and prioritising rest - play a larger role than most people realise. Bone health is built not just in gyms, but through everyday routines.”

Another factor is paying attention when your body asks for help. Dr Rathi adds, “Another important aspect is listening to the body. Pain, stiffness, or repeated discomfort should not be ignored or pushed through in the name of fitness. Early attention to such signals can prevent long-term damage and keep people active for longer. Preventive care is always more effective than corrective treatment.”

Why is bone health important?

According to the surgeon, strong bones are the foundation of better movement, improved balance, faster recovery, and greater independence at every stage of life. By placing bone health at the centre of fitness planning - through mindful nutrition, smart exercise, and healthy daily habits - individuals can build bodies that not only look fit, but truly function well for years to come. Fitness goals need to move beyond short-term aesthetics and embrace sustainable health.

Dr Rathi concludes, “I believe the greatest success is not replacing joints, but helping people preserve them. This year, let your fitness goals be holistic - because strong bones are the silent partners in every healthy movement you make.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.